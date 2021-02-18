Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Social Commerce Market By Business Model, By Product Type, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Social Commerce Market size is expected to reach $1948.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 29.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Social commerce basically uses social networking websites for promoting and selling services and products. It gives an option to buy products through any of the social media platforms.



The increasing demand for social commerce is expected to gain attraction due to the convenience in shopping and increased usage of smartphones, and social media are a few factors contributing towards its market growth. Quite a lot of e-commerce vendors publicize their products on their social media platforms to reach out to a well-built customer base. These platforms help these e-commerce firms target new clients through interesting posts related to products. As users also share these posts, it then helps them to reach new customers. Consequently, social commerce is gradually gaining traction, a trend likely to continue over the upcoming period.



The COVID-19 pandemic led many countries to impose necessary and strict lockdown measures. Due to this, the market saw a slight slump in 2020. The first few months of 2020 were under partial and after that complete shut-down worldwide. As a consequence of this shutdown, quite a few manufacturing supply chain and plant operations came to an abrupt halt, and thus the market witnessed a slight decline. Though companies have resumed operations, the market is likely to register moderate sales in the year. The market started to rebound around Q4 2020, a trend likely to continue through 2021.



Although e-commerce and social networking have been existed for so long, there exists a growing need for reformation of the two. The unification of these industries has taken the market by storm and is likely to impact the industry greatly, in the upcoming years. Though both these markets are in their early maturation phases; the blend of these solutions is bound to drive their growth. While social media is thoroughly growing beyond advertisements; social commerce is on the edge of expanding beyond a substitute mechanism for payments.



By Business Model



Based on Business Model, the market is segmented into Business to Consumer (B2C), Business to Business (B2B) and Consumer to Consumer (C2C). The B2C segment had the largest revenue share of the market in 2019. Social commerce platforms enable customers to impeccably view, choose, and order products at the same time they can compare the same on the basis of reviews posted by other users. Also, customers can get the products at a low and affordable price as there is no involvement of a middleman in the business to consumer model, thus businesses have enough to spend on promotional campaigns and order fulfilment.



By product Type



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Apparel, Personal & Beauty Care, Home Products, Accessories, Food & Beverages and Health Supplements & Others. The apparel segment held a significant market share of the global social commerce revenue in 2019. Apparels are the most popular selling products on online and social media platforms. A large number of vendors are selling apparel in this market. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there was strict lockdown in many countries, people started spending more time online and they explored and get attracted by new social commerce shopping platforms.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America has the highest rates of internet penetration across the globe. Additionally, there has been a sharp increase in time spent on social media by the users due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in turn creating lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific held the major share in 2019.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, and Facebook, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Social Commerce Market. Companies such as Pinterest, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Reddit, Inc., Poshmark, Inc., Etsy, Inc., and Twitter, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Facebook, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc. (eBay), Twitter, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (LinkedIn Corporation), Alibaba Group Holdings Limited (Taobao), Sina Corporation, Pinterest, Inc., Etsy, Inc., Reddit, Inc. (Advance Publications, Inc.), and Poshmark, Inc.



