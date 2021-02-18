Fourth quarter revenue of $3.0 billion (down 1.9% year-over-year); annual revenue of $11.6 billion (down 7.0% year-over-year)

Fourth quarter parts and services organic revenue declined 5.2%; annual parts and services organic revenue declined 7.6%

Fourth quarter 2020 diluted EPS 1 of $0.59 (up 28.3%); adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.69 (up 27.8%)

Annual diluted EPS 1 of $2.09 (up 20.1%); adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $2.55 (up 7.6%)

Record segment EBITDA for North America operations; Europe segment tops second half 2020 segment EBITDA margin outlook

Annual operating cash flow of $1.4 billion (up 35.7%); free cash flow of $1.3 billion (up 59.2%)

Net debt leverage down to 1.9x EBITDA

2021 outlook provided

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 results that reflect continued improvement in operational and balance sheet productivity and further debt reduction, despite softening revenue trends in many markets as a result of mobility restrictions from COVID-19.

“Our focus throughout the COVID-19 crisis has been the health and safety of our employees as well as our customers. Despite the headwinds we faced throughout 2020, we were able to execute on our key operating initiatives of pursuing profitable revenue, enhanced margins and free cash flow generation. Additionally, the cost reductions our teams implemented in 2020 to confront the pandemic’s impact on demand are lessons that we will apply to our operations in 2021 and beyond,” noted Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We again delivered strong quarterly results, with the fourth quarter 2020 being the second highest quarterly earnings, and highest fourth quarter earnings, in the Company’s history. Additionally, we achieved our highest level of annual free cash flow at $1.3 billion and North America’s highest annual segment EBITDA margin of 16.8%. Europe completed a strong second half with a Segment EBITDA margin of 8.9%, above the range of 8.0% to 8.5% presented at our September 2020 Investor Day. As we look to the year ahead, I am confident that the strength of our operations, balance sheet and free cash flow all position LKQ for solid growth and value creation for our stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.95 billion, a decrease of 1.9% as compared to $3.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, parts and services organic revenue decreased 5.2% (6.1% on a per day basis), while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased revenue 0.8% and foreign exchange rates increased revenue 2.7%, for a total parts and services revenue decline of 3.3%.

Net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $180 million as compared to $140 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 28.6%. Diluted earnings per share1 for the fourth quarter was $0.59 as compared to $0.46 for the same period of 2019, an increase of 28.3%.

On an adjusted basis, net income1 in the fourth quarter was $212 million compared to $167 million in the same period of 2019, a 26.7% increase. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the fourth quarter was $0.69 as compared to $0.54 for the same period of 2019, a 27.8% increase.

Revenue for the full year of 2020 was $11.6 billion, a decrease of 7.0% as compared to $12.5 billion for the same period of 2019. For the full year of 2020, parts and services organic revenue decreased 7.6% (8.2% on a per day basis), while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased revenue 0.5% and foreign exchange rates increased revenue 0.5%, for a total parts and services revenue decline of 7.7%.

Net income1 for the full year of 2020 was $639 million as compared to $541 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 18.1%. Diluted earnings per share1 for the full year of 2020 was $2.09 as compared to $1.74 for the same period of 2019, an increase of 20.1%.

On an adjusted basis, net income1 for the full year of 2020 was $777 million compared to $736 million in the same period of 2019, a 5.6% increase. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the full year of 2020 was $2.55 as compared to $2.37 for the same period of 2019, a 7.6% increase.

1 References to Net income and Diluted earnings per share, and the corresponding adjusted figures, in this release reflect amounts from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations totaled $309 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, for a year-to-date total of $1.4 billion. Free cash flow in the quarter totaled $246 million, bringing the total to $1.3 billion for the full year of 2020. The Company made $327 million of net repayments on borrowings during the fourth quarter, for a total year-to-date debt reduction of $1.4 billion. As of December 31, 2020, LKQ’s balance sheet reflected total debt, net of debt issuance costs, of $2.9 billion and net debt of $2.6 billion, the lowest net debt level since the fourth quarter of 2015. Net leverage, as defined in our credit facility, decreased to 1.9x EBITDA. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $2.9 billion in available liquidity, including $2.5 billion available under our credit facilities and $312 million of cash and cash equivalents.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased approximately $29 million of its common stock and for the full year invested $117 million in the program. Since initiating our plan in late October 2018, the Company has repurchased 17.3 million shares for a total of $469 million.

2021 Outlook

Varun Laroyia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer commented: "We expect our global teams to build off the solid 2020 performance and execute on our ongoing operational excellence initiatives in 2021. While the recovery in miles traveled slowed in the fourth quarter, we anticipate a gradual recovery in the second half of the year as the vaccination efforts take hold. Improving revenue trends combined with our improving cost structure should drive increased profitability relative to 2020 and contribute to another strong year of cash generation.”

For 2021, management is anticipating the following:

Diluted EPS attributable to LKQ stockholders in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 (a)



Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to LKQ stockholders in the range of $2.65 to $2.85 (a)(b)



Free cash flow at a minimum of $800 million; targeting free cash flow conversion of EBITDA at 55 - 60%





Segment EBITDA margin targets for Europe provided at the September 10, 2020 investor day remain unchanged



(a) Amounts reflect continuing operations

(b) Non-GAAP measure. See the table accompanying this release that reconciles the forecasted U.S. GAAP measure to the forecasted adjusted measure, which is non-GAAP.

Our outlook for the full year 2021 is based on recent conditions, including scrap and precious metals prices remaining at recent prices and exchange rates for the British pound, Euro and Canadian dollar holding near recent levels. Our outlook is also based on management’s current expectations regarding the recovery from the coronavirus outbreak and the impact of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. Changes in these conditions may impact our ability to achieve the estimates. Adjusted figures exclude (to the extent applicable) the impact of restructuring and acquisition related expenses; amortization expense related to acquired intangibles; excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments; losses on debt extinguishment; impairment charges; and gains and losses related to acquisitions or divestitures (including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains and management’s presentation on the related conference call will refer to non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Included with this release are reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated

Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % of

Revenue (1) % of

Revenue (1) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 2,953,888 100.0 % $ 3,009,860 100.0 % $ (55,972 ) (1.9 %) Cost of goods sold 1,783,392 60.4 % 1,810,185 60.1 % (26,793 ) (1.5 %) Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 647 0.0 % 3,661 0.1 % (3,014 ) (82.3 %) Gross margin 1,169,849 39.6 % 1,196,014 39.7 % (26,165 ) (2.2 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 814,992 27.6 % 893,276 29.7 % (78,284 ) (8.8 %) Restructuring and acquisition related expenses 13,748 0.5 % 16,366 0.5 % (2,618 ) (16.0 %) Loss on disposal of businesses and impairment of net assets held for sale 1,441 0.0 % 2,183 0.1 % (742 ) (34.0 %) Depreciation and amortization 72,395 2.5 % 77,421 2.6 % (5,026 ) (6.5 %) Operating income 267,273 9.0 % 206,768 6.9 % 60,505 29.3 % Other expense (income): Interest expense 25,432 0.9 % 33,040 1.1 % (7,608 ) (23.0 %) Interest income and other income, net (5,026 ) (0.2 %) (15,845 ) (0.5 %) 10,819 (68.3 %) Total other expense, net 20,406 0.7 % 17,195 0.6 % 3,211 18.7 % Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 246,867 8.4 % 189,573 6.3 % 57,294 30.2 % Provision for income taxes 68,708 2.3 % 50,208 1.7 % 18,500 36.8 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 3,032 0.1 % 1,468 0.0 % 1,564 n/m Income from continuing operations 181,191 6.1 % 140,833 4.7 % 40,358 28.7 % Net income from discontinued operations 543 0.0 % 440 0.0 % 103 23.4 % Net income 181,734 6.2 % 141,273 4.7 % 40,461 28.6 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 722 0.0 % 479 0.0 % 243 50.7 % Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — 0.0 % 406 0.0 % (406 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 181,012 6.1 % $ 140,388 4.7 % $ 40,624 28.9 % Basic earnings per share: (2) Income from continuing operations $ 0.60 $ 0.46 $ 0.14 30.4 % Net income from discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 n/m Net income 0.60 0.46 0.14 30.4 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 n/m Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.60 $ 0.46 $ 0.14 30.4 % Diluted earnings per share: (2) Income from continuing operations $ 0.60 $ 0.46 $ 0.14 30.4 % Net income from discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 n/m Net income 0.60 0.46 0.14 30.4 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 n/m Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.59 $ 0.46 $ 0.13 28.3 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 304,056 306,577 (2,521 ) (0.8 %) Diluted 304,514 307,303 (2,789 ) (0.9 %) (1) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated

Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % of

Revenue (1) % of

Revenue (1) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 11,628,830 100.0 % $ 12,506,109 100.0 % $ (877,279 ) (7.0 %) Cost of goods sold 7,028,338 60.4 % 7,633,356 61.0 % (605,018 ) (7.9 %) Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 7,221 0.1 % 20,959 0.2 % (13,738 ) (65.5 %) Gross margin 4,593,271 39.5 % 4,851,794 38.8 % (258,523 ) (5.3 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,266,065 28.1 % 3,580,300 28.6 % (314,235 ) (8.8 %) Restructuring and acquisition related expenses 66,163 0.6 % 36,979 0.3 % 29,184 78.9 % Loss on disposal of businesses and impairment of net assets held for sale 3,174 0.0 % 47,102 0.4 % (43,928 ) (93.3 %) Depreciation and amortization 272,292 2.3 % 290,770 2.3 % (18,478 ) (6.4 %) Operating income 985,577 8.5 % 896,643 7.2 % 88,934 9.9 % Other expense (income): Interest expense 103,784 0.9 % 138,504 1.1 % (34,720 ) (25.1 %) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 12,751 0.1 % (128 ) (0.0 %) 12,879 n/m Interest income and other income, net (15,953 ) (0.1 %) (32,755 ) (0.3 %) 16,802 (51.3 %) Total other expense, net 100,582 0.9 % 105,621 0.8 % (5,039 ) (4.8 %) Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 884,995 7.6 % 791,022 6.3 % 93,973 11.9 % Provision for income taxes 249,498 2.1 % 215,330 1.7 % 34,168 15.9 % Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries 5,012 0.0 % (32,277 ) (0.3 %) 37,289 n/m Income from continuing operations 640,509 5.5 % 543,415 4.3 % 97,094 17.9 % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (95 ) (0.0 %) 1,619 0.0 % (1,714 ) n/m Net income 640,414 5.5 % 545,034 4.4 % 95,380 17.5 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1,888 0.0 % 2,800 0.0 % (912 ) (32.6 %) Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest 103 0.0 % 974 0.0 % (871 ) (89.4 %) Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 638,423 5.5 % $ 541,260 4.3 % $ 97,163 18.0 % Basic earnings per share: (2) Income from continuing operations $ 2.10 $ 1.75 $ 0.35 20.0 % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.00 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) n/m Net income 2.10 1.76 0.34 19.3 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 0.01 0.01 (0.00 ) n/m Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest 0.00 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 2.10 $ 1.75 $ 0.35 20.0 % Diluted earnings per share: (2) Income from continuing operations $ 2.10 $ 1.75 $ 0.35 20.0 % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.00 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) n/m Net income 2.10 1.75 0.35 20.0 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 0.01 0.01 (0.00 ) n/m Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest 0.00 0.00 (0.00 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 2.09 $ 1.74 $ 0.35 20.1 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 304,640 310,155 (5,515 ) (1.8 %) Diluted 305,006 310,969 (5,963 ) (1.9 %) (1) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 312,154 $ 523,020 Receivables, net 1,073,389 1,131,132 Inventories 2,414,612 2,772,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 233,877 260,890 Total current assets 4,034,032 4,687,819 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,248,703 1,234,400 Operating lease assets, net 1,353,124 1,308,511 Intangible assets: Goodwill 4,591,569 4,406,535 Other intangibles, net 814,219 850,338 Equity method investments 155,224 139,243 Other noncurrent assets 163,662 153,110 Total assets $ 12,360,533 $ 12,779,956 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 932,406 $ 942,795 Accrued expenses: Accrued payroll-related liabilities 208,718 179,203 Refund liability 102,148 97,314 Other accrued expenses 334,890 289,683 Other current liabilities 130,021 121,623 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 221,811 221,527 Current portion of long-term obligations 58,497 326,367 Total current liabilities 1,988,491 2,178,512 Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 1,197,963 1,137,597 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 2,812,641 3,715,389 Deferred income taxes 291,421 310,129 Other noncurrent liabilities 374,640 365,672 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 24,077 24,077 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 320,867,602 shares issued and 303,553,000 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020; 319,927,243 shares issued and 306,731,328 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 3,208 3,199 Additional paid-in capital 1,444,584 1,418,239 Retained earnings 4,776,040 4,140,136 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (99,009 ) (200,885 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 17,314,602 shares at December 31, 2020 and 13,195,915 shares at December 31, 2019 (469,105 ) (351,813 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 5,655,718 5,008,876 Noncontrolling interest 15,582 39,704 Total stockholders’ equity 5,671,300 5,048,580 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,360,533 $ 12,779,956





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 640,414 $ 545,034 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 299,497 314,406 Impairment of equity method investments — 41,057 Loss on disposal of businesses and impairment of net assets held for sale 3,174 47,102 Stock-based compensation expense 29,078 27,695 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 12,751 (128 ) Deferred income taxes (33,827 ) 7,109 Other (3,934 ) (16,183 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables, net 93,588 26,419 Inventories 433,072 15,460 Prepaid income taxes/income taxes payable 34,945 25,776 Accounts payable (64,032 ) 3,712 Other operating assets and liabilities (856 ) 26,574 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,443,870 1,064,033 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (172,695 ) (265,730 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 16,750 16,045 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,363 ) (27,296 ) Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of cash sold 5,138 18,469 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries (7,717 ) (7,594 ) Other investing activities, net — 1,253 Net cash used in investing activities (165,887 ) (264,853 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Early redemption premium (9,498 ) — Debt issuance costs (3,313 ) — Redemption of U.S. Notes (2023) (600,000 ) — Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 841,485 605,708 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (1,472,920 ) (734,471 ) Repayments under term loans (17,500 ) (8,750 ) Borrowings under receivables securitization facility 111,300 36,600 Repayments under receivables securitization facility (111,300 ) (146,600 ) Payment of notes issued from acquisitions — (19,123 ) Repayments of other debt, net (115,609 ) (33,922 ) Purchase of treasury stock (117,292 ) (291,813 ) Other financing activities, net (17,904 ) (8,298 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,512,551 ) (600,669 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,865 (904 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (222,703 ) 197,607 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations, beginning of period 528,387 337,250 Add: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations, beginning of period 6,470 — Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing and discontinued operations, beginning of period 534,857 337,250 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing and discontinued operations, end of period 312,154 534,857 Less: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, end of period — 6,470 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 312,154 $ 528,387





The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change (In thousands) Included in Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income of LKQ Corporation North America $ 981,045 $ 1,134,321 $ (153,276 ) (13.5 %) Europe 1,426,686 1,419,362 7,324 0.5 % Specialty 354,378 302,373 52,005 17.2 % Parts and services 2,762,109 2,856,056 (93,947 ) (3.3 %) Other 191,779 153,804 37,975 24.7 % Total $ 2,953,888 $ 3,009,860 $ (55,972 ) (1.9 %)





Revenue changes by category for the three months ended December 31, 2020 vs. 2019:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic (1) Acquisition and

Divestiture Foreign

Exchange Total Change (2) North America (13.7 %) 0.1 % 0.1 % (13.5 %) Europe (3.1 %) (1.8 %) 5.4 % 0.5 % Specialty 16.6 % 0.5 % 0.1 % 17.2 % Parts and services (5.2 %) (0.8 %) 2.7 % (3.3 %) Other 24.4 % — % 0.2 % 24.7 % Total (3.7 %) (0.8 %) 2.6 % (1.9 %)





The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change (In thousands) Included in Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income of LKQ Corporation North America $ 3,988,214 $ 4,600,903 $ (612,689 ) (13.3 %) Europe 5,470,159 5,817,547 (347,388 ) (6.0 %) Specialty 1,505,340 1,459,396 45,944 3.1 % Parts and services 10,963,713 11,877,846 (914,133 ) (7.7 %) Other 665,117 628,263 36,854 5.9 % Total $ 11,628,830 $ 12,506,109 $ (877,279 ) (7.0 %)





Revenue changes by category for the year ended December 31, 2020 vs. 2019:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic (1) Acquisition and

Divestiture Foreign

Exchange Total Change (2) North America (12.9 %) (0.3 %) (0.1 %) (13.3 %) Europe (6.1 %) (0.9 %) 1.1 % (6.0 %) Specialty 3.0 % 0.3 % (0.1 %) 3.1 % Parts and services (7.6 %) (0.5 %) 0.5 % (7.7 %) Other 5.5 % 0.4 % 0.0 % 5.9 % Total (7.0 %) (0.5 %) 0.4 % (7.0 %)

(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at prior period exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully.

(2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.





The following unaudited table reconciles revenue growth for parts & services to constant currency revenue growth for the same measure:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe Parts & Services Revenue growth as reported (3.3 )% 0.5 % (7.7 )% (6.0 %) Less: Currency impact 2.7 % 5.4 % 0.5 % 1.1 % Revenue growth at constant currency (6.0 %) (4.9 %) (8.2 %) (7.1 %)

We have presented the growth of our revenue on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency revenue information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our growth, consistent with how we evaluate our performance, as this statistic removes the translation impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which are outside of our control and do not reflect our operational performance. Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating prior year revenue in local currency using the current year's currency conversion rate. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of this term may vary from the use of similarly-named measures by other issuers due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation. In addition, not all companies that report revenue growth on a constant currency basis calculate such measure in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.





The following unaudited table compares revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) % of

Revenue % of

Revenue % of

Revenue % of

Revenue Revenue North America $ 1,166,508 $ 1,283,072 $ 4,632,339 $ 5,209,294 Europe 1,433,306 1,424,860 5,492,184 5,838,124 Specialty 355,110 303,355 1,508,995 1,464,042 Eliminations (1,036 ) (1,427 ) (4,688 ) (5,351 ) Total revenue $ 2,953,888 $ 3,009,860 $ 11,628,830 $ 12,506,109 Segment EBITDA North America $ 212,555 18.2 % $ 179,963 14.0 % $ 778,504 16.8 % $ 712,957 13.7 % Europe 123,768 8.6 % 107,929 7.6 % 427,582 7.8 % 454,220 7.8 % Specialty 29,868 8.4 % 25,394 8.4 % 162,673 10.8 % 161,184 11.0 % Total Segment EBITDA $ 366,191 12.4 % $ 313,286 10.4 % $ 1,368,759 11.8 % $ 1,328,361 10.6 %

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as EBITDA excluding restructuring and acquisition related expenses (which includes restructuring expenses recorded in Cost of goods sold); change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments or divestitures; equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries; and impairment charges. EBITDA, which is the basis for Segment EBITDA, is calculated as net income attributable to LKQ stockholders excluding discontinued operations and discontinued noncontrolling interest, depreciation, amortization, interest (which includes gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and income tax expense. Our chief operating decision maker, who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. We use Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. We also consider Segment EBITDA to be a useful financial measure in evaluating our operating performance, as it provides investors, securities analysts and other interested parties with supplemental information regarding the underlying trends in our ongoing operations. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment's percentage of consolidated revenue. Refer to the table on the following page for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Segment EBITDA.





The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income to EBITDA and Segment EBITDA:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Net income $ 181,734 $ 141,273 $ 640,414 $ 545,034 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 722 479 1,888 2,800 Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — 406 103 974 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 181,012 140,388 638,423 541,260 Subtract: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 543 440 (95 ) 1,619 Net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — (406 ) (103 ) (974 ) Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 180,469 140,354 638,621 540,615 Add: Depreciation and amortization 72,395 77,421 272,292 290,770 Depreciation and amortization - cost of goods sold 5,510 5,396 21,672 21,312 Depreciation and amortization - restructuring expenses (1) 956 1,350 5,533 2,324 Interest expense, net of interest income 25,145 32,197 101,874 136,274 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment — — 12,751 (128 ) Provision for income taxes 68,708 50,208 249,498 215,330 EBITDA 353,183 306,926 1,302,241 1,206,497 Subtract: Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries 3,032 1,468 5,012 (32,277 ) Gain due to resolution of acquisition related matter — 12,063 — 12,063 Gains on previously held equity interests — 1,157 — 1,157 Add: Restructuring and acquisition related expenses (1) 12,792 15,019 60,630 34,658 Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 647 3,524 7,141 20,654 Loss on disposal of businesses and impairment of net assets held for sale 1,441 2,183 3,174 47,102 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 1,160 322 585 393 Segment EBITDA $ 366,191 $ 313,286 $ 1,368,759 $ 1,328,361 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders as a percentage of revenue 6.1 % 4.7 % 5.5 % 4.3 % EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 12.0 % 10.2 % 11.2 % 9.6 % Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 12.4 % 10.4 % 11.8 % 10.6 % (1) The sum of these two amounts represents the total amount that is reported in Restructuring and acquisition related expenses in the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income.

We have presented EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our operating performance and the value of our business. We calculate EBITDA as net income attributable to LKQ stockholders excluding discontinued operations and discontinued noncontrolling interest, depreciation, amortization, interest (which includes gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and income tax expense. We believe EBITDA provides insight into our profitability trends and allows management and investors to analyze our operating results with the impact of continuing noncontrolling interest and without the impact of discontinued noncontrolling interest, discontinued operations, depreciation, amortization, interest (which includes gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and income tax expense. We believe EBITDA is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the operating performance and the value of other companies, many of which present EBITDA when reporting their results.

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as EBITDA excluding restructuring and acquisition related expenses (which includes restructuring expenses recorded in Cost of goods sold); change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments or divestitures; equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries; and impairment charges. Our chief operating decision maker, who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. We use Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment's percentage of consolidated revenue.

EBITDA and Segment EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report EBITDA or Segment EBITDA information calculate EBITDA or Segment EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 181,734 $ 141,273 $ 640,414 $ 545,034 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 722 479 1,888 2,800 Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — 406 103 974 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 181,012 140,388 638,423 541,260 Subtract: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 543 440 (95 ) 1,619 Net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest — (406 ) (103 ) (974 ) Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 180,469 140,354 638,621 540,615 Adjustments - continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Amortization of acquired intangibles 24,947 30,712 98,185 124,823 Restructuring and acquisition related expenses 13,748 16,366 66,163 36,979 Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 647 3,661 7,221 20,959 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 1,160 322 585 393 Gains on previously held equity interests — (1,157 ) — (1,157 ) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment — — 12,751 (128 ) Gain due to resolution of acquisition related matter — (12,063 ) — (12,063 ) Loss on disposal of businesses and impairment of net assets held for sale 1,441 2,183 3,174 47,102 Impairment of equity method investments — 1,506 — 41,057 Excess tax benefit from stock-based payments (222 ) (1,267 ) (495 ) (2,600 ) Tax effect of adjustments (10,562 ) (13,540 ) (48,882 ) (59,978 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 211,628 $ 167,077 $ 777,323 $ 736,002 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 304,514 307,303 305,006 310,969 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders Reported $ 0.59 $ 0.46 $ 2.09 $ 1.74 Adjusted $ 0.69 $ 0.54 $ 2.55 $ 2.37

We have presented Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as we believe these measures are useful for evaluating the core operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share adjusted to eliminate the impact of continuing and discontinued noncontrolling interest, discontinued operations, restructuring and acquisition related expenses, amortization expense related to all acquired intangible assets, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments or divestitures, impairment charges, excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments and any tax effect of these adjustments. The tax effect of these adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the applicable period or for certain discrete items the specific tax expense or benefit for the adjustment. Given the variability and volatility of the amount and frequency of costs related to acquisitions, management believes that these costs are not normal operating expenses and should be adjusted in our calculation of Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders. Our adjustment of the amortization of all acquisition-related intangible assets does not exclude the amortization of other assets, which represents expense that is directly attributable to ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjustment relating to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. The acquired intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets. These financial measures are used by management in its decision making and overall evaluation of our operating performance and are included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders should not be construed as alternatives to Net Income or Diluted Earnings per Share as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report measures similar to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders calculate such measures in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.





The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

Forecasted Fiscal Year 2021 Minimum

Outlook Maximum

Outlook (In millions, except per share data) Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 731 $ 791 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 77 77 Restructuring expenses 30 30 Tax effect of adjustments (30 ) (30 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 808 $ 868 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 305 305 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: U.S. GAAP $ 2.40 $ 2.60 Non-GAAP (Adjusted) $ 2.65 $ 2.85

We have presented forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders in our financial outlook. Refer to the discussion of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders for details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures. In the calculation of forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, we included estimates of income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders, amortization of acquired intangibles for the full fiscal year 2021, restructuring expenses under previously announced plans and the related tax effect; we did not estimate amounts for any other components of the calculation for the year ending December 31, 2021.





The following unaudited table reconciles Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 309,229 $ 98,862 $ 1,443,870 $ 1,064,033 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 62,746 100,179 172,695 265,730 Free cash flow $ 246,483 $ (1,317 ) $ 1,271,175 $ 798,303

We have presented free cash flow solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements, make strategic acquisitions and repurchase stock. We believe free cash flow is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity of other companies, many of which present free cash flow when reporting their results. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report free cash flow information calculate free cash flow in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for liquidity relative to other companies.





The following unaudited tables reconcile Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Margin:

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Gross margin $ 1,169,849 $ 1,196,014 $ 4,593,271 $ 4,851,794 Add: Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 647 3,661 7,221 20,959 Adjusted gross margin $ 1,170,496 $ 1,199,675 $ 4,600,492 $ 4,872,753 Gross margin % 39.6 % 39.7 % 39.5 % 38.8 % Adjusted gross margin % 39.6 % 39.9 % 39.6 % 39.0 %





North America Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Gross margin $ 546,484 $ 590,872 $ 2,146,188 $ 2,325,392 Add: Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 647 603 4,683 914 Adjusted gross margin $ 547,131 $ 591,475 $ 2,150,871 $ 2,326,306 Gross margin % 46.8 % 46.1 % 46.3 % 44.6 % Adjusted gross margin % 46.9 % 46.1 % 46.4 % 44.7 %





Europe Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Gross margin $ 526,631 $ 521,301 $ 2,029,076 $ 2,111,593 Add: Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold — 3,057 2,538 20,044 Adjusted gross margin $ 526,631 $ 524,358 $ 2,031,614 $ 2,131,637 Gross margin % 36.7 % 36.6 % 36.9 % 36.2 % Adjusted gross margin % 36.7 % 36.8 % 37.0 % 36.5 %

We have presented adjusted gross margin solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate the operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We calculate adjusted gross margin as gross margin plus restructuring expenses recorded in cost of goods sold. We believe adjusted gross margin provides insight into our operating performance and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our gross margins. We believe adjusted gross margin is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the operating performance of other companies, many of which present adjusted gross margin when reporting their results. Adjusted gross margin should not be construed as an alternative to gross margin, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report adjusted gross margin information calculate adjusted gross margin in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.





The following unaudited table reconciles Total Debt to Net Debt:

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands) Current portion of long-term obligations $ 58,497 $ 326,367 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 2,812,641 3,715,389 Total debt, net of debt issuance costs 2,871,138 4,041,756 Add: Debt issuance costs 25,538 30,270 Total debt 2,896,676 4,072,026 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 312,154 523,020 Net debt $ 2,584,522 $ 3,549,006

We have presented net debt solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity and financial position. We calculate net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our financial position. We believe net debt is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity and financial position of other companies, many of which present net debt when reporting their results. Net debt should not be construed as an alternative to total debt, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report net debt information calculate net debt in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.