Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cited by credible industry analysts, global clinical image trial imaging market was worth USD 939.6 billion in the year 2019 and to reach USD 1578.6 billion to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the stipulated period of 2020-2027.

The unforeseen emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has restricted the global economy, confining revenue generation as well as business development due to disturbance in the overall supply chain. The business intelligence report aims to respond to all the queries of the client through its holistic analysis, while parallelly suggesting robust business strategies for industry moguls to endure the fluctuations in supply & demand.

The report states that ongoing technological advancements in the business vertical, coupled with significant improvements in the collection, evaluation, and submission of clinical trial imaging data are augmenting the expansion of the overall market.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3240653/

For the record, clinical trial imaging systems are utilized by biotechnology and pharmaceutical establishments to gain insights on drug MOA (mechanism of action) as well as drug effects for efficient decision-making by researchers.

Beneficial attributes such as adaptability, data accuracy, consistency, and compliance to clinical studies, along with increasing establishment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations are stimulating the global clinical image trial imaging market outlook.

Additionally, strategic alliances by research institutions as well as other industry partakers, innovative product launches, rising disposable income, and escalating investments towards research & development activities are positively swaying the market dynamics. However, high costs associated with the implementation of imaging systems is a major growth impeding factor.

Outlining market segmentations

Based on products & services terrain, worldwide clinical trial imaging industry is split into software, and services. With regards to modality, the market is segmented into echocardiography, X-ray, ultrasound, positron emission tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and computed tomography among others.

The end-user landscape of the market comprises of research & academic institutions, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, hospitals, and others.

Regional outlook

As per the geographic analysis done by experts, North America presently dominates the industry vertical, on account of growing investments towards R&D activities, along with high concentration of prominent outsourcing companies in the region.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific clinical trial imaging market is also anticipated to amass substantial revenue, exhibiting the highest year-on-year growth rate over 2020-2027.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-clinical-trial-imaging-market-size-research

Competitive dashboard

Companies which boast of a commanding status in global clinical image trial imaging market include Parexel International Corporation, BioClinica Inc., Biomedical Systems Corporation, ICON plc, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC, BioTelemetry Inc., IXICO plc, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, WorldCare Clinical LLC, and Radiant Sage LLC among others.

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Product & Services Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Services

Software

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Modality Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Echocardiography

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Others

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by End-User Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Research & Academic Institutions

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Italy

Spain

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the world

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Parexel International Corporation

Bioclinica Inc.

Biomedical Systems Corporation

ICON plc

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC

BioTelemetry Inc.

IXICO plc

Intrinsic Imaging LLC

WorldCare Clinical LLC

Radiant Sage LLC

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Product & Services, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Modality, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Clinical Trial Imaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Product & Services

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Product & Services, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & Services 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Services

5.4.2. Software

Chapter 6. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Modality

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Modality, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Modality 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Computed Tomography

6.4.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

6.4.3. Positron Emission Tomography

6.4.4. Ultrasound

6.4.5. X-Ray

6.4.6. Echocardiography

Chapter 7. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Specialty Clinics

7.4.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.4. Research & Academic Institutions

Chapter 8. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The clinical laboratory services market is forecast to witness significant growth over the coming time period owing to accurate testing, cost effective nature, higher productivity, and introduction of new technologies. Clinical lab services are generally concerned with conducting tests on specimens collected from the body, like urine or blood, to diagnose as well as help find treatment for the patients. From a regional frame of reference, Latin America clinical laboratory services market will reach approximately $42.7 billion by the end of the analysis time period. Meanwhile, clinical laboratory services market in Middle East & Africa will witness tremendous growth over the coming years. In 2019, the region generated a market revenue of nearly $20.8 billion.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.





Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://justpositivity.com/