The Metal Producers of the World Directory is an invaluable guide for anyone wishing to source non-ferrous metals anywhere in the world and locate trading contracts or identify new business opportunities.



The Directory guides the reader through 4000 companies around the globe specializing in the production of non-ferrous metals and ferro-alloys.



The Directory lists companies by country, giving contact details and products handled, and also enables the reader to identify suppliers of any particular products. Make sure you know who's who in the non-ferrous metals industry - refresh your market knowledge with this essential business tool.



This directory really is the cost-effective solution to your metals industry research needs. It truly is the ultimate database of world metal producers. You won't find a more comprehensive guide to the market anywhere!



Key Features:

Company name and full contact details including email addresses and websites

Names of key company management and personnel

Range of activities and products handled

Ownership, subsidiaries, associates and branch offices

Number of employees

Year established

Product ranges and brands

Alphabetical listing of all traders

Useful listing of trade associations

Glossary of metal terms.

Plus:

Metal producing companies listed A-Z by country

Buyers Guide Index to Producers

Easy-to-use listings of key management personnel.

If you're involved in buying, selling or trading non-ferrous metals and/or ferro-alloys, you really should have a copy of the Metal Producers of the World Directory:

If you're a producer - see what your competitors are doing and which products they currently supply;

If you're a trader - source new suppliers - by product and by country;

If you're an end-user - discover who the best metals suppliers are - helping you to make sound purchasing decisions.

Building on the successes of previous editions, the Metal Producers of the World Directory is an invaluable reference tool for anyone seeking to identify suppliers of any non-ferrous metal or ferro-alloy products around the world.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Content Page In depth profiles Indexes

