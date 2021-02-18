Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Data Room Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The virtual data room market was valued at USD 690.59 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1607.41 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.12% over the forecast period 2021 - 2026. Increasing adoption of cloud storage technology is contributing to the growth of the virtual data room market, as it is a cost-effective way to eliminate the need for physical storage, reduce the use of paperwork, and decrease the cost of travel.
Key Market Trends
IT and Telecom Sector is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The virtual data room market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Few of the players are expanding their existing businesses across the emerging economies, with innovation in the cloud and storage technology. Some of the new companies are increasing their market presence by moving across the untapped market space.
