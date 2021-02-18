SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros , Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced the appointment of Wes Lobo as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting directly to Nephros Chief Executive Officer, Andy Astor. In this role, Wes will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic growth through innovative solutions, go-to-market strategies, and marketing.

“Wes brings more than 20 years of expertise in the water business, with broad and deep experience across marketing, strategy, product management, sales, engineering, and leadership,” said Andy Astor.

Andy continued, “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nephros leveraged its strong R&D and Sales organizations to grow revenues more than 50% annually for nearly 4 years. We were able to accomplish this without a formal marketing organization. Now, as we emerge from the pandemic and resume our growth trajectory, there is a powerful need to connect more deeply and directly with our customers and to broaden our reach. With his ability to function at both strategic and operational levels, as well as his enthusiasm and sense of purpose, I am confident that Wes is the right person to lead our strategic growth initiatives.”

Wes joins Nephros after recently serving as Vice President of Marketing and New Product Development at Watts Water Technologies, a leader in plumbing, heating, and water quality products and services for residential, commercial, and general industrial markets.

On joining Nephros, Wes said, “Nephros is a company founded on industry-leading science and technology for water safety through purification and pathogen detection. It is also a company comprised of a diverse and passionate team dedicated to helping people through education, product solutions, and emergency responses to pathogen outbreaks. I believe the combination of these two attributes positions the company for accelerated growth, as it demonstrated for 15 consecutive quarters prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to tell the Nephros story, work with this incredible team, and help unlock the Nephros growth potential.”

Prior to joining Watts in early 2018, Wes spent 20 years with Xylem and ITT Industries in commercial roles of increasing responsibility covering the domestic and international municipal, industrial, and commercial markets in sales, marketing, business development, strategy, and customer service.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Lafayette College and a Master of Business Administration from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and a graduate of the Xylem Executive Development Program.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Our diverse team of passionate employees are dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the benefits expected from Nephros’s new Chief Marketing Officer and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the availability of financing or other capital when needed. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823 -8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com