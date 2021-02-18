JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

• Net sales of $116.1 million, up 0.9% from Q4-19 despite COVID-related challenges • Gross profit margin of 25.3%, up from 21.1% in Q4-19 led by improvement in Power Solutions and Protection product group margins • Net earnings of $3.6 million versus a net loss of $(6.4) million in Q4-19 • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million, representing an increase of 157% compared to Q4-19 • Realized $1.4 million of cost savings during Q4-20 under global cost reduction program

Full Year 2020 Highlights

• Net sales of $465.8 million, down 5.4% from 2019 largely driven by an $18.8 million, or 60%, decline in commercial aerospace sales and COVID-related challenges • Gross profit margin of 25.7%, up from 22.3% in 2019, driven by strong performance across all segments • Global cost reduction program resulting in $6.1 million of savings during 2020 • Net earnings of $12.8 million versus a net loss of $(8.7) million in 2019 • Adjusted EBITDA of $32.3 million, an improvement of over 24% from 2019 • Ended year with $32.9 million in net debt, a 55% decline as compared to the 2019 year-end level

Subsequent Items

• Announced two acquisitions in January 2021 (rms Connectors and EOS) for a combined purchase price of $15.5 million, financed through cash and lines of credit with our banks • Appointment of Farouq Tuweiq as Chief Financial Officer effective February 15, 2021

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, exclude a gain on sale of property, costs associated with ERP system implementation costs, restructuring charges, the impact of a non-cash goodwill impairment charge, and non-cash charges associated with the liquidation of foreign subsidiaries. Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures.

CEO Comments

Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO, said, "We are pleased to report another quarter of improved profitability versus what was experienced in 2019. Our fourth quarter sales, while only marginally higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019, gave us margin benefits from a stronger mix of product, enabling a $5 million increase in gross profit on a $1 million increase in sales. The Power Solutions and Protection group benefited from a full quarter of CUI sales and steady growth within e-mobility during the 2020 period, coupled with the elimination of low-margin power products from our portfolio. Military sales grew by 60% from fourth quarter 2019, mitigating the impact of lower demand from our commercial aerospace products during the 2020 quarter. While sales of our Magnetic Solution products were down 22% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the 2019 quarter, we saw a rebound in bookings for this group in the fourth quarter of 2020, a strong indicator for potential rebound in the near term.

"On the cost side, Bel's continued dedication to and successful execution of its global cost reduction program has resulted in a streamlined organization and leaves the Company well-positioned for further margin expansion once overall sales rebound. During the fourth quarter, we sold our Switzerland facility at a gain of $1.9 million. This facility closure and other actions implemented by the end of 2020 are expected to result in $4.4 million of cost savings in 2021, which will be incremental to the $6.1 million that we have already successfully taken out of our ongoing cost structure during the past year. We are proud of the margin progress we’ve made, and still believe there is more benefit to come as demand in many of our markets continues to recover.

"In January 2021, Bel announced two acquisitions that are strategic to our future growth plans. The acquisition of rms Connectors enabled us to increase our market share within the commercial aerospace end market, and we anticipate rms to be accretive to Bel's EBITDA by June 2021 as operations transition to a nearby Bel facility. The acquisition of EOS Power, expected to close late in the first quarter, will broaden Bel's power product portfolio with industrial and medical products. Importantly, this acquisition will extend our manufacturing footprint outside of China with a turnkey operation and will provide access to the fast-growing India market for all of Bel's products. These two acquisitions, which were executed at favorable valuations for us, fit squarely into Bel's growth strategy by increasing market share while diversifying our product portfolios and geographic footprint.

"Visibility continues to be limited as a result of COVID and long lead times for semiconductors and certain components and these factors may affect our organic growth for 2021. We believe, however, that the incremental contribution from the two new acquisitions coupled with continued actions under our global cost savings initiative will bode well for further profitability in the coming year," concluded Mr. Bernstein.



About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-historical information contained in this press release (including the statements regarding potential rebound of Magnetic Solution and overall product sales, the anticipated impact of the global cost reduction initiative on Bel’s positioning for further margin expansion, anticipated cost savings resulting from the closing on the sale of the Switzerland facility, potential benefits to Bel’s margins resulting from recovery of demand in Bel’s markets, the anticipated impact of the rms Connectors acquisition including on Bel’s EBITDA, the anticipated impact of the EOS Power acquisition including the timing of the closing thereof, factors that may affect Bel’s organic growth for 2021 including continuing limited visibility as a result of COVID and long lead times for semiconductors and certain components, and the incremental contribution from the two new acquisitions coupled with the global cost savings initiative boding well for further profitability in the coming year) are forward-looking statements (as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; the success of efforts to contain and otherwise respond to the Coronavirus; difficulties associated with integrating previously acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties impacting our business, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures identified in this press release as well as in the supplementary information to this press release (Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered a substitute for, and the reader should also consider, income from operations, net earnings, earnings per share and other measures of performance as defined by GAAP as indicators of our performance or profitability. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled captions of other companies due to differences in the method of calculation. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain unusual or special items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under U.S. GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 116,130 $ 115,128 $ 465,771 $ 492,412 Cost of sales 86,754 90,782 346,041 382,439 Gross profit 29,376 24,346 119,730 109,973 As a % of net sales 25.3 % 21.1 % 25.7 % 22.3 % Research and development costs 5,723 6,726 23,611 26,925 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,565 19,581 78,704 77,416 As a % of net sales 16.8 % 17.0 % 16.9 % 15.7 % Impairment of goodwill - - - 8,891 Restructuring charges 318 942 601 2,593 Gain on sale of property (1,853 ) - (1,853 ) (4,257 ) Income (loss) from operations 5,623 (2,903 ) 18,667 (1,595 ) As a % of net sales 4.8 % -2.5 % 4.0 % -0.3 % Interest expense (903 ) (1,323 ) (4,746 ) (5,448 ) Other income/expense, net (395 ) (1,735 ) (1,785 ) (259 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 4,325 (5,961 ) 12,136 (7,302 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 774 392 (659 ) 1,441 Effective tax rate 17.9 % -6.6 % -5.4 % -19.7 % Net earnings (loss) $ 3,551 $ (6,353 ) $ 12,795 $ (8,743 ) As a % of net sales 3.1 % -5.5 % 2.7 % -1.8 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Class A common shares - basic and diluted 2,145 2,145 2,145 2,167 Class B common shares - basic and diluted 10,213 10,130 10,185 10,117 Net earnings (loss) per common share: Class A common shares - basic and diluted $ 0.27 $ (0.50 ) $ 0.97 $ (0.71 ) Class B common shares - basic and diluted $ 0.29 $ (0.52 ) $ 1.05 $ (0.71 )





(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2020 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company changed its financial statement presentation related to gain/loss on its SERP investments. These gains/losses were previously included within cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expense. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 presented above, a total of $0.7 million and $2.1 million, respectively, of gains on SERP investments have been reclassified from cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expense and are now included within other income/expense, net.













Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,939 $ 72,289 Accounts receivable, net 71,372 76,092 Inventories 100,133 107,276 Other current assets 23,772 27,524 Total current assets 280,216 283,181 Property, plant and equipment, net 34,501 41,943 Right-of-use assets 14,217 18,504 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 89,755 94,357 Other assets 35,177 30,932 Total assets $ 453,866 $ 468,917 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,774 $ 44,169 Current portion of long-term debt 5,286 5,489 Operating lease liability, current 6,591 7,377 Other current liabilities 35,885 33,183 Total current liabilities 87,536 90,218 Long-term debt 110,294 138,215 Operating lease liability, long-term 8,064 11,751 Other liabilities 62,173 60,682 Total liabilities 268,067 300,866 Stockholders' equity 185,799 168,051 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 453,866 $ 468,917





(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2020 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.













Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2) (in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net earnings (loss) $ 3,551 $ (6,353 ) $ 12,795 $ (8,743 ) Interest expense 903 1,323 4,746 5,448 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 774 392 (659 ) 1,441 Depreciation and amortization 4,101 4,206 16,423 16,471 EBITDA $ 9,329 $ (432 ) $ 33,305 $ 14,617 % of net sales 8.0 % -0.4 % 7.2 % 3.0 % Unusual or special items: Gain on sale of property (1,853 ) - (1,853 ) (4,257 ) Restructuring charges 318 942 601 2,593 Acquisition-related costs 25 232 211 232 Impairment of goodwill - - - 8,891 ERP system implementation consulting costs - 197 - 1,814 Loss on liquidation of foreign subsidiary - 2,103 - 2,103 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,819 $ 3,042 $ 32,264 $ 25,993 % of net sales 6.7 % 2.6 % 6.9 % 5.3 %





(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2020 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net (loss) earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.













Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(2) (in thousands, unaudited) The following tables detail the impact of certain unusual or special items had on the Company's net earnings (loss) per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares ("EPS") and the line items these items were included on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Reconciling Items Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) (Loss) earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net (loss) earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 4,325 $ 774 $ 3,551 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ (5,961 ) $ 392 $ (6,353 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.52 ) Items included in SG&A expenses: Acquisition-related costs 25 6 19 - - 232 53 179 0.01 0.01 ERP system implementation consulting costs - - - - - 197 34 163 0.01 0.01 Gain on sale of property (1,853 ) (403 ) (1,450 ) (0.11 ) (0.12 ) - - - - - Restructuring charges 318 - 318 0.02 0.03 942 222 720 0.06 0.06 Loss on liquidation of foreign subsidiary - - - - - 2,103 506 1,597 0.12 0.13 Non-GAAP measures $ 2,815 $ 377 $ 2,438 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ (2,487 ) $ 1,207 $ (3,694 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.30 )





Year Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Reconciling Items Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) (Loss) earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net (loss) earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 12,136 $ (659 ) $ 12,795 $ 0.97 $ 1.05 $ (7,302 ) $ 1,441 $ (8,743 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.71 ) Items included in SG&A expenses: Acquisition-related costs 211 49 162 0.01 0.01 232 53 179 0.01 0.01 ERP system implementation consulting costs - - - - - 1,814 335 1,479 0.12 0.12 Impairment of goodwill - - - - - 8,891 368 8,523 0.67 0.70 Gain on sale of property (1,853 ) (403 ) (1,450 ) (0.11 ) (0.12 ) (4,257 ) (979 ) (3,278 ) (0.26 ) (0.27 ) Restructuring charges 601 62 539 0.04 0.04 2,593 502 2,091 0.16 0.17 Loss on liquidation of foreign subsidiary - - - - - 2,103 506 1,597 0.12 0.13 Non-GAAP measures $ 11,095 $ (951 ) $ 12,046 $ 0.92 $ 0.99 $ 4,074 $ 2,226 $ 1,848 $ 0.12 $ 0.15





(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2020 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors. (3) Individual amounts of earnings per share may not agree to the total due to rounding.







