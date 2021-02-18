TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that it will add its proprietary AI-based quality scoring metrics for stocks listed on InvestoPro, the online financial broker platform of its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall. With this addition, InvestoPro combines low-fee stock trading and powerful stock analysis tools, news, research, education and more, to deliver a retail stock trading platform with features that are unparalleled in the industry.



InvestoPro will allow users to trade stocks, options, and derivatives, and will be offered in Italy and other European countries following regulatory approvals.

AnalytixInsight’s AI-based financial analytics engine, CapitalCube, delivers machine-created content and analysis on over 50,000 worldwide stocks. It is capable of over 100 billion daily computations and rapidly analyzes the financial health of companies to determine their fundamental score, dividend quality score, earnings quality score, and to measure the risk suitability within the client’s risk profile.

Prakash Hariharan, Chairman & CEO of AnalytixInsight, commented: “Retail investors are now trading stocks in record numbers worldwide without professional investment advice or fundamental analysis tools. And for many, this is their first experience in investing in the stock market. We have built InvestoPro as a stock trading platform with a focus on fundamental analysis, research and education, which we believe are important to new investors learning about stocks, and traits which are desired by the regulators.”

Recent InvestoPro platform additions include a learning academy which is an educational center for investors offering on-demand courses, webinars, virtual trading tools, investor glossary, and more, to help investors increase their knowledge of stocks and bonds. The virtual trading engine allows individual traders to practice their stock market trades live on a risk-free basis with a free account signup. On-demand courses are also now available to Italian users and trading ideas are provided as editorial content covering market trends and themes.

Other unique InvestoPro features include: Price Alerts - push notifications or email alerts when a stock crosses a user-determined price threshold; Stock & Bond Selector - sliding-scale dynamic criteria selector for stocks listed in Europe and US, and bonds listed on Borsa Italiana; and Company Profiles - comprehensive investor relations materials on most European listed companies.

MarketWall’s InvestoPro.com now draws an audience of over 2.5 million monthly users and has emerged as a new European financial content provider by offering users investment information and editorial content designed to increase investor knowledge. As a Samsung Electronics partner, MarketWall’s financial applications are preloaded on certain Samsung devices in Europe.

ABOUT MARKETWALL S.R.L.

MarketWall is a FinTech company focused on the design and development of software solutions as part of a fully integrated ecosystem of Smart Devices – Web, Mobile, Wearables and Smart TV. Our aim is to innovate methods to access financial markets by combining technology, data and user experience. We work to empower market data experience and investment knowledge by developing B2B and B2B2C multidevice platforms for major players in the Financial and Technology industries. Our platforms cover 50,000 stocks and provide news, real-time quotes for EU and US markets and other financial contents. MarketWall.com

MarketWall is 49% owned by AnalytixInsight Inc., and 33% owned by Intesa Sanpaolo.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. AnalytixInsight.com

