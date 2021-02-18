Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Incident Response System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the incident response system market and it is poised to grow by $92.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The report on the incident response system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in terrorist activities and rise in high-profile data breaches.

The incident response system market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing data volumes as one of the prime reasons driving the incident response system market growth during the next few years.

The report on the incident response system market covers the following areas:

  • Incident response system market sizing
  • Incident response system market forecast
  • Incident response system market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by System

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by System
  • Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Backup and disaster recovery solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Geospatial technologies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Threat management systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by System

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AO Kaspersky Lab
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • McAfee LLC
  • Raytheon Co.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

