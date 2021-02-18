Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Release Automation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The application release automation market is expected to reach USD 4.47 billion by 2026 from the present estimate of USD 1.91 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period 2021 - 2026. Increasing adoption of digital transformation in most of the enterprise and investment on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and cognitive automation that can surge the company's revenue are some of the primary factors boosting the application release automation market.



On growing digital transformation has pushed most of the businesses to adopt applications and tools in order to respond to market feedback and deliver new experiences to end users faster than ever. To remain competitive in these new market conditions, organizations have turned to application release automation software to speed up the delivery. By leveraging application release automation, organizations can easily handle fast software delivery and updates and decrease human error, missed steps, and potential production issues.



According to the report, 40% of all technology spending will go towards digital transformation, with enterprises spending in excess of USD 2 trillion in 2019. Investment in digital transformation is essential to stay relevant and create new opportunities as disruption is happening across all industries.



Additionally, increasing pressure of the IT sector to roll out new features to software applications quickly in production or apply security patches with little to no downtime to guarantee 100% uptime is also the primary factor driving the market. Moreover, COVID-19 forced an unprecedented number of people all over the world to change their workplace from office to home and has created an immense pressure on communications service providers to support a functioning society with flawless digital communication capabilities.



Key Market Trends



IT and Telecommunications Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth and Drive the Market

The reduction in prices of smartphones and laptops and advancement in IoT due to technological innovation has turned the world into a cluster of billions of connected devices that have raised the need to be updated in a short time to be productive, secure, and efficient. An increase in the rapid expansion of 5G availability is driving the growth of IoT in various industries and thus driving the market.

For instance, as per Ericsson's 2019 report on the mobile industry has predicted that by 2024 there will be 1.9 billion 5G cellular subscriptions that will drive the growth of IoT devices. North American market is expected to grow most with 63% of mobile subscriptions with 5G service, and 47% of cellular subscribers in East Asia will have 5G access as well. Much of this IoT growth will be credited to reductions in chipset prices and the expansion of cellular technologies such as NB-IoT and Cat-M1. And it would lead to the growth of application release automation companies to automate, develop and release new applications and enhancements to existing applications to improve business functionality and user satisfaction, due to market changes and maintain a competitive advantage.

Further, excessive dependency on IT services as fueled the demand of data centers across the world by its providers to back the growing services. For instance, in February 2020, Microsoft announced its plan to open a datacenter region in Spain to help accelerate the digital transformation of public and private entities of all sizes, and help them to innovate, scale and migrate their businesses to the cloud in a secure way and it will also drive the market in the forecasted period.

North America Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

In the World Economic Forum's 2018 Global Competitive Index, the United States leads the global landscape in technology innovation. The country's competitive edge based on the report is due to its business dynamism, strong institutional pillars, financing mechanisms, and vibrant innovation ecosystem. Innovation is a trademark feature of the American's competitiveness and has powered its global dominance. It leads the world to generate advanced technologies, and leveraging the full productive capacity of their digital economies can gain a strategic competitive advantage and hence, will result in significant growth of the market in the future.

The companies are investing in their applications to update with new functionalities and better user-interface and indirectly compelling the market. For instance, in 2019, Airbnb, Inc., an American online marketplace company, has made significant foundational investments to grow and support its community over the next decade and beyond. It included invested in building out and marketing new initiatives and offerings such as Airbnb Experiences, Airbnb Luxe, Airbnb Plus, Airbnb China, and hotel improvements to the technology platform.

Retail industry in North America is experiencing the adoption of data and technology to transform their supply chains with unprecedented visibility and insights from data. Technology integrations are focused on understanding the customer journey and providing a substantive improvement. Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) is a trend for a mass-market breakout in 2019 that was adopted by several large retailers to increase the footfall in their stores. For instance, Walmart, largest US retailer, has also placed pick-up towers in stores and leveraged technologies that support BOPIS such as automated software, devices and mobile architectures linked with inventory and supply chain data that allow store websites and in-store associates to coordinate online orders, in-store available stock, and shipping between stores is also expected to drive the market in North America.

Competitive Landscape



The application release automation market is concentrated and is dominated by a few major players like CA Technologies, Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, BMC Software, Inc, and Chef Software, Inc. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

May 2020 - Cloud Bees, Inc., announced a new release of CloudBees Feature Flags that enables developers to manage production deployments of new functionality in a controlled manner with an on-premise feature manager. The new offering strengthens CloudBees' leadership in the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) space by extending users' ability to leverage feature flag technology in both on-premise and cloud environments.

January 2020 - CollabNet VersionOne and XebiaLabs have collaborated to create an integrated Agile DevOps platform. The merger, which was backed by TPG Capital, unites CollabNets upstream Agile planning and enterprise version control functionality with XebiaLabs downstream release orchestration and deployment automation capabilities.

