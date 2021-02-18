Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Release Automation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The application release automation market is expected to reach USD 4.47 billion by 2026 from the present estimate of USD 1.91 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period 2021 - 2026. Increasing adoption of digital transformation in most of the enterprise and investment on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and cognitive automation that can surge the company's revenue are some of the primary factors boosting the application release automation market.
On growing digital transformation has pushed most of the businesses to adopt applications and tools in order to respond to market feedback and deliver new experiences to end users faster than ever. To remain competitive in these new market conditions, organizations have turned to application release automation software to speed up the delivery. By leveraging application release automation, organizations can easily handle fast software delivery and updates and decrease human error, missed steps, and potential production issues.
According to the report, 40% of all technology spending will go towards digital transformation, with enterprises spending in excess of USD 2 trillion in 2019. Investment in digital transformation is essential to stay relevant and create new opportunities as disruption is happening across all industries.
Additionally, increasing pressure of the IT sector to roll out new features to software applications quickly in production or apply security patches with little to no downtime to guarantee 100% uptime is also the primary factor driving the market. Moreover, COVID-19 forced an unprecedented number of people all over the world to change their workplace from office to home and has created an immense pressure on communications service providers to support a functioning society with flawless digital communication capabilities.
Key Market Trends
IT and Telecommunications Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth and Drive the Market
North America Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market
Competitive Landscape
The application release automation market is concentrated and is dominated by a few major players like CA Technologies, Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, BMC Software, Inc, and Chef Software, Inc. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 On Increasing Demand of Faster Delivery of Software with Reduced Operational Risk
4.2.2 Rapid Adoption by Enterprise to Deliver Differentiated Customer Experiences and to Retain
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Product and Failed Deployment of Software or Applications and Complexity in Configurations
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Components
5.1.1 Tool
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 Cloud
5.2.2 On-Premises
5.3 By End-User Industries
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 IT and Telecommunications
5.3.3 Retail and E-commerce
5.3.4 Media and Entertainment
5.3.5 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles*
6.1.1 Broadcom Inc.
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.4 BMC Software, Inc.
6.1.5 Chef Software, Inc.
6.1.6 CloudBees, Inc.
6.1.7 Micro Focus International PLC
6.1.8 ARCAD Software
6.1.9 Attunity Ltd.
6.1.10 Flexagon LLC
6.1.11 Datical, Inc.
6.1.12 Electric Cloud, Inc.
6.1.13 CollabNet, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8xobu
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: