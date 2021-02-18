Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery, today announced that DCIG, a leading independent technology analyst firm, named HYCU Backup and Recovery as a Service for Google Cloud a TOP 3 GCP Cloud Backup Solution. The latest in a series of Solution Guides designed to help eliminate time spent on initial review of available solutions, DCIG reviewed eight of the industry’s leading solutions before selecting the TOP 3. HYCU was called out for the way in which it handles the automated recovery of VM workloads, cloud native SaaS backup, extended support for SAP HANA on GCP, and the way in which it facilities immediate implementation of backup jobs.

With more than 30 years in Enterprise IT, the DCIG team reviewed and critiqued solutions against essential factors organizations need when evaluating and selecting comprehensive data protection solutions for GCP and what each solution provider offers to differentiate themselves from leading and competing solutions.

“We are still early in 2021 and this is turning into a really strong year for HYCU with this latest outstanding industry recognition,” said Subbiah Sundaram, Vice President Products and Marketing, HYCU, Inc. “If last year taught us anything, the rush to the cloud to support the growth of remote workers and what has become an all too familiar reality has forever changed the IT landscape. As companies look to take full advantage of what Google Cloud offers, it remains a primary objective to ensure applications, data, VMs and mission critical workloads are protected and easy to recover. With HYCU for GCP, more customers are learning the power of integrated data protection as a service and moving beyond backup for protection, migration and disaster recovery for all users. At HYCU, we are committed to making every customer’s cloud journey, easy to deploy and manage, and to make sure they can leverage their cloud of choice for their data the way they would want to control it. Our team of engineers and talented HYCUers continue to lead the way in delivering award-winning solutions to market. Thank you DCIG for this latest recognition.”

“DCIG’s recognition of HYCU DPaaS for GCP as a TOP 3 Google Cloud Platform backup solution reflects HYCU’s ongoing commitment to deliver an intuitive, cloud native backup solution for any cloud for any size organization,” said Jerome Wendt, President and Founder of DCIG, LLC. “HYCU’s ability to automate recovery of VM-related workloads, facilitate immediate backups in GCP once implemented, and its use of a GCP cloud-native SaaS architecture serve to differentiate it in a meaningful way from other available GCP cloud backup solutions.”

The Google Cloud TOP 3 GCP Backup Solution Report featuring HYCU is available free to download at HYCU TOP 3 Report.

To learn more about how HYCU for Google Cloud works and how we can help address Google Cloud data management, migration, protection and disaster recovery, visit https://www.hycu.com/data-protection/hycu-for-gcp/ or contact google@hycu.com.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service company worldwide. Leveraging HYCU Protégé, HYCU’s 2000+ global customers experience unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery across On-premises, public cloud and HCI environments. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU supports enterprise and public sector customers and has achieved a 91 Net Promoter Score.

