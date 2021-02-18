Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Health Diagnostics Market by Application (Biopsy, Cervical & Ovarian Cancer Testing, PAP Smear, HPV, TORCH, Prenatal Testing, Hepatitis, Ultrasound, Obstetrics), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Women's Health Diagnostics Market is Projected to Reach USD 36.6 Billion by 2025 from USD 25.0 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%



In the past decade, the demand for various health diagnostic tests has increased significantly across the globe. Currently, the market is mainly driven by growing awareness about various health-related disorders, rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle disorders, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women across the globe.



The increasing adoption of POC diagnostic testing and the growth in the number of diagnostic and imaging centers are also expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of diagnostic devices, tests, and procedures; shortage of skilled laboratory technicians; and insufficient reimbursements for diagnostic tests are expected to restrain this market's growth to a certain extent.

Based on application, the breast cancer testing segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the women's health diagnostics market is divided into nine segments-osteoporosis testing, OVC testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, STD testing, and ultrasound tests. The breast cancer testing segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness about advanced breast cancer diagnostic techniques, such as ABUS.

Based on end-user, the home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the women's health diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and home care settings. The home care settings segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing advantages of using self-testing kits will continue to drive market growth. Patient self-testing enables patients to better manage their diseases by utilizing home/self-testing kits. Technological advancements have made many self-testing kits available for various conditions, such as pregnancy and ovulation.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the women's health diagnostics market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the women's health diagnostics market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer among women, the growing focus of manufacturers of women's health diagnostic products on expanding their presence in this region, and the increasing demand for fertility testing monitors. In addition, the rising acceptance of POC diagnostics and PST practices is also expected to drive the growth of this regional segment during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Women's Health Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 APAC: Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Market, by Type (2019)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Women's Health Diagnostics Market

4.4 Geographic Mix: Women's Health Diagnostics Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Women

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Related Disorders in Women

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About Fertility Testing in Women and Initiatives by Government and Health Organizations

5.2.1.4 Increased Adoption of Poc and Rapid Diagnostic Tests

5.2.1.5 Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

5.2.1.6 Public-Private Partnerships Are Expected to Enhance Infrastructure in Diagnostic Imaging Centers

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Systems and Procedures

5.2.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Immunoassay Diagnostic Techniques

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

5.2.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Women's Health Diagnostics Market

6 Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Breast Cancer Testing

6.3 Infectious Disease Testing

6.4 Cervical Cancer Testing

6.5 Std Testing

6.6 Osteoporosis Testing

6.7 Prenatal Genetic Screening & Carrier Testing

6.8 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

6.9 Ultrasound Tests

6.10 OVC Testing

7 Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by End-user

7.3 Hospitals & Clinics

7.4 Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

7.5 Home Care Settings

8 Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Geographical Assessment of the Major Players in the Women's Health Diagnostics Market

9.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Players

9.4 Market Share Analysis

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.5.1 Stars

9.5.2 Emerging Leaders

9.5.3 Pervasive Players

9.5.4 Emerging Companies

9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups

9.6.1 Progressive Companies

9.6.2 Dynamic Companies

9.6.3 Starting Blocks

9.6.4 Responsive Companies

9.7 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.7.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

9.7.2 Expansions

9.7.3 Acquisitions

9.7.4 Other Strategies

10 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux Sa

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Dialab Gmbh

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medgyn Products, Inc.

Neurologica Corporation

Osteometer Meditech, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Siemens Ag

Supersonic Imagine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jj8fup





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900