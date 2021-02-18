CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) today announced the termination of the Mawer Global Bond Fund (the Fund) effective May 19th, 2021 (the Termination Date). Effective today, units of the Fund are no longer available for purchase.



Unitholders may redeem or switch their units of the Fund prior to the Termination Date. Mawer will not charge any short-term trading fees, switch fees, or redemption fees in connection with these redemptions or switches.

Unitholders that do not redeem their units of the Fund prior to the Termination Date will be entitled to receive their proportionate share of the remaining net assets of the Fund on the Termination Date in cash.

As the Fund prepares to terminate, it may no longer be fully invested in accordance with its investment objective as outlined in the simplified prospectus.

Mawer encourages all unitholders to consult with their financial advisors to discuss the financial and tax implications of the termination, and to discuss options—including how to switch their assets to another Mawer mutual fund—that may best meet their individual investment needs and circumstances prior to the Termination Date.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

