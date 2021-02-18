AI-POWERED COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT IN MINUTES: ehsAI further solidifies its stake in being the only solution of its kind to deliver AI and Machine Learning-enabled technology to automate manual, error-prone, and repetitive analysis of tasks associated with deconstructing regulatory content. Deconstructing regulations and permits is a manual process that siphons employee productivity and elevates compliance costs. Companies struggle to understand requirements within each permit or regulation and then align and standardize requirements across all geographically dispersed facilities. ehsAI’s latest solution enhancements and expanded multi-lingual support eliminates the need for manual data transfer, freeing up resources to focus on strategic work and analysis.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ehsAI, provider of the first compliance automation cloud solution that applies artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) algorithms that allow environmental, health, and safety (EHS) professionals to deconstruct any EHS compliance document, today announced the availability of version 2.0 of its revolutionary platform. This release extends functionality to deliver smarter, broader, and multi-lingual deconstruction and analysis of compliance documents on a global scale.

Coming on the heels of multiple recent awards for innovation and industry leadership, the new functionality released further solidifies ehsAI’s stake in being the only solution of its kind to deliver AI and Machine Learning-enabled technology to automate manual, error-prone, and repetitive analysis of tasks associated with deconstructing regulatory content. Companies struggle to understand requirements within each permit or regulation and then align and standardize requirements across all geographically dispersed facilities. Deconstructing regulations and permits is a manual process that siphons employee productivity and elevates compliance costs. ehsAI’s latest solution enhancements and expanded multi-lingual support eliminates the need for manual data transfer, freeing up resources to focus on strategic work and analysis.

“ehsAI goes beyond data extraction to provide compliance knowledge creation,” said Margery Moore, chief executive officer of ehsAI. ”With rapidly changing regulatory landscapes and growing demand to rein in compliance exposure on a global scale, our latest release enables clients to generate the global content necessary to build and maintain a compliance tasking system, compliance calendar, and action registries. With the new REST API, our clients and partners have the flexibility to integrate actionable requirements and tasks directly into any EHS or EMIS software to develop workflows, audits, inspections, and more.”

Key highlights of the release include:

Expanded document types: Support has been added for multiple document types including permits, plans, standards and procedures to provide comprehensive compliance automation for the broad spectrum of industry and regional regulatory requirements. Users can easily import documents and have requirements analyzed in minutes.

REST API availability: The new REST API allows for broader integration with users’ EHS and EMIS systems, providing the ability to go from requirements document to actionable workflows in minutes.

Multi-language support: The number of languages supported has been expanded to include Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and Dutch in response to accelerated global demand from customers and the company’s growing partner network.

Document structure identification: ehsAI algorithms can detect headers, footers, address blocks and other elements within a compliance document structure and exclude them from the requirements output.

File management: Users can tag and label uploaded compliance documents, providing a bird’s-eye view of compliance documents that can be sorted and searched by tag or document type.

Relative frequency identification: Relative Frequency is the newest smart field to be added to ehsAI’s machine learning models. With it, users can extract relative periodic frequency for each provision or clause within compliance documents to ensure adherence with compliance cycles.

ehsAI can save from hours to up to weeks of work for just one permit, with more cost effective, more accurate, and more consistent interpretation of compliance mandates than if deconstructed by humans. The solution applies natural language processing (NLP) to automate traditionally manual interpretation and transfer of compliance document requirements. ehsAI frees compliance professionals to spend time on analysis of the data and putting it to work, rather than hand transcribing it. The company partners with leading consultancies such as AECOM, APTIM, and Jacobs, and has established POC’s with customers using EHS software vendors such as Cority, Gensuite, Intelex, and VelocityEHS.

To learn more about ehsAI, visit https://www.ehsai.com.

Additional Resources:

Verdantix Report: ehsAI Seeks to Accelerate EHS Compliance Management Through Automation

Product Demo: ehsAI Compliance Automation in Minutes

About ehsAI

ehsAI is a next wave compliance automation technology company that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to help organizations greatly reduce the costs and risks of permitting and compliance. A woman-led business, ehsAI is committed to integrity, diversity, and innovation in developing disruptive solutions that transform environmental, health and safety, and compliance management for business. ehsAI uses advanced algorithms to deconstruct, analyzes, interprets, and converts complex EHS regulations, permits, and legal documents into actionable compliance requirements within minutes, rather than days or weeks as with traditional manual processes. Through API integrations with EHS software solutions that trigger automated workflows, compliance activities and thresholds can be tracked, monitored, and reported on, delivering completely automated compliance. Notable customers and consulting partners include AECOM, APTIM, Jacobs, and Mosaic, as well as several top-tier Fortune 500 companies. ehsAI’s award-winning innovation and leadership boast recognition including Environment + Energy Leader (E+E) 100, Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) Business Achievement Award in Information Technology, Rocket Builders Emerging ICT Rockets 2020. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, ehsAI became an Intelex Technologies, ULC company in 2020 but continues to function as an independent entity. For more information about ehsAI, please visit www.ehsai.com.

