London, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is today delighted to announce that it has won an XCelent Technology Award for 2021 Policy Administration Systems for the EMEA Property Casualty sector from independent industry analyst firm Celent.

Built using low-code tools and delivered in a SaaS model, Duck Creek Policy empowers P&C insurers with end-to-end policy lifecycle administration for building, delivering, and servicing innovative products at scale in an era of rapid, customer-centric innovation and growth.

Celent profiled the majority of the property casualty policy administration systems available in the region in its 2021 Policy Administration Systems report for the EMEA P&C Sector. The methodology uses Celent’s ABCD vendor view, designed to show at a glance the relative positions of each vendor in four categories: Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, Customer Base, and Depth of Client Services.

Celent’s report is designed to help insurers define their core systems requirements and, where appropriate, create a short list of vendors for evaluation. The report notes, “Duck Creek Policy continues to invest in usability. They enhanced their tech stack with a visual page building tool that supports a new user experience approach across the full suite. They’ve created persona-based templates that allow the experience to be tailored by role and easily rolled out.”

The Celent report also notes that Duck Creek Policy’s configuration tools allow an insurer to become fully self-sufficient and permit moving many tasks from developers to business analysts or business users.

Celent Analyst for Europe Craig Beattie said:

“Duck Creek continues to expand their menu of cloud-based services making this a nice solution for those that are looking for full cloud deployments. Duck Creek Policy continues to enjoy significant market acceptance, and the company has built out an ecosystem of digital and insurtech partners and has also substantially increased its network of systems integrator partners for system implementation. Duck Creek Policy is a strong, modern solution deployed in multiple countries and will be of interest to insurers across Europe.”

Bart Patrick, Managing Director of Duck Creek Technologies in Europe, said:

“For insurers looking for a technologically advanced SaaS solution, we’re the winner in that category and our investments in our tools and technology is what put our Policy solution in a position to win this technology award. We were early in the game in offering a modern, SaaS policy admin system in the European market, which is now beginning to embrace cloud solutions. In addition to our continued investments in our tools and technology, we’re also investing in European-specific enhancements and functionality.

The low-code SaaS architecture not only provides a trusted and reliable platform, but also an evergreen system that can rapidly respond to new customer needs with new or updated products thanks to its configurability and scalability.

A huge amount of time and effort has gone into developing and continuously refining Duck Creek Policy, and it is a high accolate indeed to be recognised in this way by the independent analysts at Celent in winning the XCelent award for P&C Policy Administration Systems in the EMEA region.”

To access the full Celent report: https://info.duckcreek.com/celent-xcelent-awards-2021-emea

About Duck Creek:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

PR Contacts:

Helen Wright

Lysander PR

helen@lysanderpr.com

07842 729 579

Roddy Langley

Lysander PR

roddy@lysanderpr.com

07547 901 618

Sam A. Shay Duck Creek Technologies +1 (857) 201-5784 sam.shay@duckcreek.com