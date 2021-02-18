MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies (Locus) is pleased to announce that The City of Hillsboro Water Department, Oregon has selected Locus EIM to centralize their water data management. Hillsboro Water will utilize Single Sign-On (SSO) for added security and Locus Mobile for field data collection.



Locus EIM is a leading cloud solution for streamlining water quality data. First developed in 1999, Locus EIM was the first SaaS solution for managing analytical data. Locus EIM is a robust solution for planning, collecting, analyzing, and reporting environmental data.

Hillsboro Water manages four public water systems (Hillsboro, Cherry Grove, Butternut Creek, and the Joint Water Commission) for almost half a million customers, as well as Barney Reservoir. Locus EIM will be used to enhance the tracking and managing of Hillsboro Water’s water quality data, coordination of regulatory requirements, and to aid in making data-driven decisions.

“Locus EIM allows us to easily plan, record, QA/QC, and manage our water quality data collected from many different labs and routine field sampling. We are excited to have a software that helps us to quickly make data-based decisions to ensure safe and reliable drinking water for our rapidly growing community,” said Sarah Honious, Water Quality Program Coordinator, City of Hillsboro.

“The City of Hillsboro Water Department has a complex and technical set of water quality and regulatory sampling protocols. By utilizing Locus EIM, they can now make key decisions based on the analysis of their data, improving the daily lives of their customers,” said Wes Hawthorne, President of Locus.

The City of Hillsboro, through its appointed three-member Utilities Commission, owns and operates a municipal drinking water system that serves more than 80 percent of Hillsboro residents and businesses. Its delivery of clean, reliable water protects public health, enables emergency fire protection, and supports the City’s economic vitality. Learn more at Hillsboro-Oregon.gov/Water.

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), Sustainability, and EHS Compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997 Locus Technologies pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS Compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Chevron, Sempra, Corteva, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus.

