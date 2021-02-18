EDISON, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a cyber technology company that prevents data theft and security breaches, today announced the launch of PrivacyLok, a new desktop privacy protection suite designed to prevent unwanted applications from accessing sensitive data while protecting users from eavesdropping spyware and commonly exploitable computing processes including keylogging, camera access, audio access, screen scraping and more.



As the business world shifts online, the ‘new normal’ of remote work spawned by the pandemic has led to an increased reliance on online communications, particularly around the usage of video conferencing. While convenient, the security vulnerabilities hackers can exploit through these platforms and other collaborative tools can deliver spyware to a user’s device, granting them access not only to one’s desktop, but cameras, microphones and keyboards as well. This results in hackers being able to both steal sensitive data and spy on unbeknownst users, as well as gain access to email, skype and slack logins.

To combat this, PrivacyLok offers a standalone endpoint protection platform for corporations & consumers, which was designed specifically to address the vulnerabilities commonly associated with communication and meeting collaboration tools. PrivacyLok stops malware from stealing usernames, passwords or other confidential and personal information as users type on the keyboard, while blocking spyware from taking control over a device's camera, microphone, speakers and clipboard. Additionally, PrivacyLok protects these functions while using other video conferencing platforms like Zoom, WebEx and Microsoft Teams that can be easily susceptible to breaches.

“Cyber attacks are increasing and hackers are taking advantage of the new normal by stealing data from computers and spreading malware across networks, which can potentially take down an entire company,” said Mark L. Kay, CEO, StrikeForce. “It’s safe to say that at some point, malware is going to get through an organization’s existing security controls, whether that’s through a video conferencing platform, or other means. PrivacyLok fills a crucial security gap and was designed to address the new realities of remote work, so even if malware gets through, users can feel confident that they are fully protected.”

The security challenges as a result of today’s increasingly remote world are especially relevant for heavily regulated industries like healthcare, education, insurance, legal, government and financial, where a data breach not only means a loss of customer trust, but heavy compliance fines and sanctions.

PrivacyLok offers users multi-layered security protection including:

Anti-Hooking Keyboard Protection - Locks down your keyboard input, protecting it from keylogging spyware

Locks down your keyboard input, protecting it from keylogging spyware Clipboard Protection - Locks down the content saved when users copy/paste and prevents applications from accessing sensitive data

Locks down the content saved when users copy/paste and prevents applications from accessing sensitive data Anti-Screen Scraping - Prevents malware from secretly taking screenshots of your personal information or content displayed on your screen

Prevents malware from secretly taking screenshots of your personal information or content displayed on your screen Camera, Microphone and Speakers Protection - Locks down access to a user’s camera, microphone and audio speakers

- Locks down access to a user’s camera, microphone and audio speakers Anti-Click Jacking - Detects and highlights hidden attacks. Warns users from clicking on malicious invisible objects embedded in legitimate web pages



In addition to PrivacyLok, StrikeForce will announce the full launch of the company’s own video conferencing platform, SafeVchat, later in early March. The standalone PrivacyLok is priced at an annual subscription of $39.95, or a $3.00 per month add-on to SafeVchat and can be purchased through a StrikeForce partner at: www.privacylok.com/partners, or for more info about PrivacyLok, go to www.privacylok.com.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

