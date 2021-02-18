SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that the members of its executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 2:10 pm ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.



To access a live webcast of the presentation, please click here. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical program partnered with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ prophylaxis in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

