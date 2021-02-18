New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Honey Market By Type (Wildflower Honey, Alfalfa Honey, Clover Honey, Acacia Honey, Buckwheat Honey, and Others), By Packaging (Jar, Bottle, Tub, Tube, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Food & Beverage, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Honey Market was estimated at USD 8,050 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10,840 Million by 2026. The global Honey Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026”.

Honey is a highly viscous golden substance produced and collected by bees in their hives. Honey is widely used as a sweetener owing to its broad range of medicinal benefits. The viscous substance is composed of carbohydrates, proteins, iron, calcium, water, and antioxidants such as flavonoids and phenols.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Honey Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Honey Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Honey Market?

4) What will be the future market of Honey Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Increasing demand for honey owing to its health benefits

Honey consumption offers a large number of health benefits among all age groups of people. The antioxidants in honey play an important role in reducing internal inflammation and oxidative stress. By generating a protective shield around the heart, honey decreases the risk of stroke, cardiac disease, and even cancer. Even the doctors recommend diabetic patients consume honey instead of artificial sweeteners. Also, honey soothes the digestive system, boosts athletic performance, helps in weight reduction, acne treatment, and serves as an exfoliator. All the aforementioned benefits of honey promote consumer demand, thereby propelling global market growth.

Top Manufacturers/Players in Honey Market:

Capilano Honey Ltd.

Lamex Food Group Ltd.

Duc Cuong Phat Company Limited

Nuxten Health Ltd.

Barkman Honey LLC

Beeyond The Hive

Groeb Farms Inc.

Zhejiang Jiangshan Bee Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Dutch Gold Honey

Billy Bee Honey Products

Dabur India Ltd.

Rowse Honey Ltd.

Comvita Ltd.

Bee Maid Honey Ltd.

Navrang SL

Caprilush International.

Wildflower honey type dominates the global honey market in terms of revenue

Among different types of honey including alfalfa honey, clover honey, acacia honey, wildflower honey, and buckwheat honey, wildflower honey accounts for over 25% revenue share in the global honey market. Moreover, the honey type is expecting the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The consumer demand for the wildflower honey type is expected to grow owing to the presence of antioxidants in a relatively higher concentration.

Food & beverage segment accounts for significant revenue share in the market

Honey is consumed either in raw or processed form. The extensive use of honey as a natural sweetener has significantly pushed the food & beverage sector. Based on the application, the food & beverage sector has captured over one-third share of the total revenue generated by the global honey market. Moreover, the segment is likely to be in the leading position throughout the forecast period.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the global honey industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of type, packaging, application, and region. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

The global honey market is segmented based on type, packaging, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into wildflower honey, alfalfa honey, clover honey, acacia honey, and buckwheat honey. Packaging categorizes the honey market into the jar, bottle, tub, tube, and others. In terms of application segmentation, the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food & beverage, and others.

Based on the region, Asia Pacific dominates the global honey market

The Asia Pacific region is in the dominating position holding the major revenue share in the global market. The key factor likely to push the increased demand for the product is the rising health awareness among end-users.

Browse the full “Honey Market By Type (Wildflower Honey, Alfalfa Honey, Clover Honey, Acacia Honey, Buckwheat Honey, and Others), By Packaging (Jar, Bottle, Tub, Tube, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Food & Beverage, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-honey-market-by-type-wildflower-honey-alfalfa

The global honey market is segmented as:

Global Honey Market: Type Segment Analysis

Alfalfa Honey

Clover Honey

Acacia Honey

Wildflower Honey

Buckwheat Honey

Others

Global Honey Market: Packaging Segment Analysis

Jar

Bottle

Tub

Tube

Others

Global Honey Market: Application Segment Analysis

Personal Care Products

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to the primary respondents, the global honey market is exponentially driven owing to the increasing adoption rate of honey worldwide.

Honey, according to scientific research, is a natural sweetener and is widely used as an additive in the food industry, which is also a key reason propelling the global honey market.

Honey alleviates internal inflammation, soothes the digestive system, overwhelms the risk of cardiac disorders, treats acne, and provides several health benefits among people of all age groups. Therefore, clinicians prescribe a certain volume of honey consumption to overwhelm the growing risk of cardiac disorders.

Primary respondents stated that the demand for wildflower honey type is growing significantly owing to the high antioxidant content.

Despite health benefits, honey is not recommended for infants owing to the higher risk of Clostridium botulinum infection.

