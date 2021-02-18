New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Honey Market By Type (Wildflower Honey, Alfalfa Honey, Clover Honey, Acacia Honey, Buckwheat Honey, and Others), By Packaging (Jar, Bottle, Tub, Tube, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Food & Beverage, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.
“According to the research study, the global Honey Market was estimated at USD 8,050 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10,840 Million by 2026. The global Honey Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026”.
Honey is a highly viscous golden substance produced and collected by bees in their hives. Honey is widely used as a sweetener owing to its broad range of medicinal benefits. The viscous substance is composed of carbohydrates, proteins, iron, calcium, water, and antioxidants such as flavonoids and phenols.
Increasing demand for honey owing to its health benefits
Honey consumption offers a large number of health benefits among all age groups of people. The antioxidants in honey play an important role in reducing internal inflammation and oxidative stress. By generating a protective shield around the heart, honey decreases the risk of stroke, cardiac disease, and even cancer. Even the doctors recommend diabetic patients consume honey instead of artificial sweeteners. Also, honey soothes the digestive system, boosts athletic performance, helps in weight reduction, acne treatment, and serves as an exfoliator. All the aforementioned benefits of honey promote consumer demand, thereby propelling global market growth.
Top Manufacturers/Players in Honey Market:
Wildflower honey type dominates the global honey market in terms of revenue
Among different types of honey including alfalfa honey, clover honey, acacia honey, wildflower honey, and buckwheat honey, wildflower honey accounts for over 25% revenue share in the global honey market. Moreover, the honey type is expecting the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The consumer demand for the wildflower honey type is expected to grow owing to the presence of antioxidants in a relatively higher concentration.
Food & beverage segment accounts for significant revenue share in the market
Honey is consumed either in raw or processed form. The extensive use of honey as a natural sweetener has significantly pushed the food & beverage sector. Based on the application, the food & beverage sector has captured over one-third share of the total revenue generated by the global honey market. Moreover, the segment is likely to be in the leading position throughout the forecast period.
The research study provides a critical assessment of the global honey industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of type, packaging, application, and region. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.
The global honey market is segmented based on type, packaging, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into wildflower honey, alfalfa honey, clover honey, acacia honey, and buckwheat honey. Packaging categorizes the honey market into the jar, bottle, tub, tube, and others. In terms of application segmentation, the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food & beverage, and others.
Based on the region, Asia Pacific dominates the global honey market
The Asia Pacific region is in the dominating position holding the major revenue share in the global market. The key factor likely to push the increased demand for the product is the rising health awareness among end-users.
Browse the full “Honey Market By Type (Wildflower Honey, Alfalfa Honey, Clover Honey, Acacia Honey, Buckwheat Honey, and Others), By Packaging (Jar, Bottle, Tub, Tube, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Food & Beverage, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-honey-market-by-type-wildflower-honey-alfalfa
The global honey market is segmented as:
Global Honey Market: Type Segment Analysis
Global Honey Market: Packaging Segment Analysis
Global Honey Market: Application Segment Analysis
Key Insights from Primary Research
Formats available: