Webinar Will Feature State Regulators and Other Industry Experts Discussing the Future of U.S. Hemp

WICHITA, Kan. and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, and The Arcview Group jointly announced that the companies will be co-hosting a virtual town hall event, titled “State Regulators Look at the Future of U.S. Hemp,” on Thursday, March 4, 2021 beginning at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Webinar participants will hear from several of the country’s state hemp regulatory leaders on a variety of topics, including what steps states are taking to support and accelerate growth of the U.S. Hemp industry. Free to all participants, this must-attend online event will include informative panel discussions and insightful fireside chats with many of the nation’s top hemp experts.

AgEagle’s Director of Ag Solutions, Steve Turetsky, and The ArcView Group’s Vice President of Business Development, Jake Kuczeruk, will serve as moderators and engage in discussions with the following confirmed speakers:

Michael Drozd, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems

Kim Kovacs, CEO of The Arcview Group

Brian Koontz, Industrial Hemp Program Manager, Colorado Department of Agriculture

Doris Hamilton, Director, Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Industrial Hemp Program

Holly Bell, Director of Cannabis, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Robin Pruisner, Bureau Chief, Iowa Entomology and Plant Science Bureau

Nathan Nash, CEO, Bylas District Economic Enterprise; Economic Manager for San Carlos Apache Tribe



To pre-register for the virtual town hall event, please go to https://arcviewgroup.com/product/us-hemp/.

AgEagle and Arcview are pleased to welcome MicaSense and CAI as gold sponsors of the event. For more information on available corporate or media sponsorships, please go to www.ageagle.com and complete the contact form, indicating your interest in sponsorship opportunities in the notes section.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, Wichita-based AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology, services and solutions providers. We deliver the metrics, tools and strategies necessary to define and implement drone-enabled solutions that solve important problems for our valued customers. AgEagle’s growth strategies are centered on the delivery of advanced drone technologies, contract manufacturing services and agtech solutions. Our goal is to establish AgEagle as one of the dominant commercial drone design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and testing companies in the United States and become the world’s trusted source for turnkey drone delivery services and solutions. In addition, we continue to leverage our reputation as one of the leading technology solutions providers to the Agriculture industry with best-in-class drones, along with data analytics for hemp and other commercial crops. Through our subsidiary, AgEagle Sensor Systems, Inc., d/b/a MicaSense, we remain at the forefront of multispectral sensor development, providing high quality drone-based cameras to the global market. For additional information, please visit www.ageagle.com and www.micasense.com.

About Arcview Management Consulting

Arcview Management Consulting is a global management firm within The Arcview Group's ecosystem, which leverages a deep history in cannabis and hemp to help companies succeed and scale in the industry. The company helps some of the largest brands in the world navigate global cannabis and hemp markets with a broad array of services designed to maximize potential market opportunities while mitigating risk. Learn more at https://arcviewconsulting.com.

For over 10 years The Arcview Group continues to be a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry: Arcview Ventures, Arcview Collective Fund, Arcview Capital, Arcview Market Research, Arcview Women's Inclusion Network and Arcview Management Consulting.

Contacts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Gateway Investor Relations

Sean Mansouri or Cody Cree

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com

Media Contact:

Clarity PR

Monica Feig

Phone: 818-917-0770

Email: ageagle@clarity.pr

The Arcview Group

Sunday Brunch Agency

Christia Brockman

Email: sundaybrunch@arcviewgroup.com