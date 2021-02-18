BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on February 25, 2021, to provide a business update and review the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.



To access the live conference call by phone, please dial 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international), and provide the access code 13715566. A live audio webcast will be accessible from the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website, https://ir.albireopharma.com/. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website for 3 months following the event.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 pivotal trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company completed IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 and plans to advance development in adult liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media Contact:

Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com

Lisa Rivero, 617-947-0899, lisa.rivero@syneoshealth.com

Investor Contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578