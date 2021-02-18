New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to funding innovative autism research, will host its 8th annual “Day of Learning,” a TED-style science conference for the autism community, on Thursday, April 22. The event will be held virtually for the second time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets to ASF’s Day of Learning are free. ASF made this change to ensure that everyone interested in learning more about the latest scientific advances and trends in autism can participate. The all-virtual format also allows the Day of Learning to become a true global event. Last year’s first-ever virtual Day of Learning attracted more than 900 participants from across the world, a new record.

As always, ASF’s Day of Learning will bring together leading researchers in the autism field who will discuss topics that are most important to the autism community right now. Each TED-style talk will be a thoughtful, Zoom-delivered 15-minute distillation of a critical issue in autism. Speakers and topics will include:

Dr. Pam Feliciano , Simons Foundation: The Impact of COVID-19 on Autism Families

, Simons Foundation: Dr. Lonnie Zwaigenbaum , University of Alberta, Canada: Rethinking ASD Assessment in the Pandemic and Beyond

, University of Alberta, Canada: Dr. Brian Boyd , University of Kansas: Improving Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Autism Research

, University of Kansas: Dr. Sarah Spence , Boston Children's Hospital: What You Need to Know About Autism and Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy

, Boston Children's Hospital: Dr. Shafali Jeste , University of California, Los Angeles: Finding the Right Help for Individuals with Autism

, University of California, Los Angeles: Dr. Orrin Devinsky, New York University: The Latest on Cannabidiol Research in ASD

Register for ASF’s 8th Annual Day of Learning here.

“This year’s Day of Learning will address the most urgent issues on the minds of people in the autism community right now and represent an extension of our efforts to provide critical support to autism families and researchers during the pandemic,” said Alison Singer, Co-Founder and President of ASF. “We are pleased that the free and virtual nature of the event will allow us to widen our audience and provide universal access.”

This year’s virtual Day of Learning is just the latest example of ASF adapting its regular activities due to the pandemic. Since June 2020, ASF has funded three rounds of COVID-19 Pivot Grants to enable researchers to adapt existing research projects to new pandemic-related restrictions, organized and hosted webinars for families to help address challenges, partnered with Autism Navigator to create a “virtual community” for newly diagnosed families and more.

About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation, or to make a donation, visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org.

