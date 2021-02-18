WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights
“Despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions, we successfully executed on our strategy and signed numerous license agreements, which delivered very strong year-over-year growth for revenue and earnings, noted William J. Merritt, President and CEO of InterDigital. “We enter 2021 with strong licensing momentum and remain confident in our long-term opportunities as we diligently pursue agreements with remaining unlicensed companies in the handset and consumer electronics business.”
“Our performance continues to show the incredible operating leverage in our model, which saw a 13% increase year-over-year in total revenue drive a 46% increase in year-over-year operating income, and a 118% year-over-year increase in earnings per share,” said Richard Brezski, CFO of InterDigital.
About InterDigital®
InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.
InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.
For more information, visit the InterDigital website: www.interdigital.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, including, without limitation, our belief that we will continue to be able to execute strongly on our business during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “goal,” “see,” and variations of any such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in or anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, those identified in this press release, as well as the following: (i) unanticipated delays, difficulties or accelerations in the execution of patent license agreements; (ii) our ability to leverage our strategic relationships and secure new patent license agreements on acceptable terms; (iii) our ability to enter into sales and/or licensing partnering arrangements for certain of our patent assets; (iv) our ability to enter into partnerships with leading inventors and research organizations and identify and acquire technology and patent portfolios that align with our roadmap; (v) our ability to commercialize our technologies and enter into customer agreements; (vi) the failure of the markets for our current or new technologies and products to materialize to the extent or at the rate that we expect; (vii) unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of our technologies and products; (viii) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on us of, the Tax Reform Act, as well as further guidance that may be issued regarding the Tax Reform Act; (ix) failure to accurately forecast the long-term value and costs of the Technicolor business or of certain assets acquired in the transaction; (x) the resolution of current legal or regulatory proceedings, including any awards or judgments relating to such proceedings, additional legal or regulatory proceedings, changes in the schedules or costs associated with legal or regulatory proceedings or adverse rulings in such legal or regulatory proceedings; (xi) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; (xii) the potential effects that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and/or corresponding macroeconomic uncertainty could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; and (xiii) changes in our business strategy.
We undertake no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.
Footnotes
1 Throughout this press release, net income (loss) and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for non-controlling interests), unless otherwise stated.
2 Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes is helpful in evaluating the company’s ability to invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions and fund share repurchases, among other things. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the company’s cash balance for the period. InterDigital defines “free cash flow” as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, technology licenses and investments in patents. InterDigital’s computation of free cash flow might not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A detailed reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided at the end of this press release.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|REVENUES:
|Variable patent royalty revenue
|$
|8,667
|$
|7,871
|$
|26,587
|$
|30,428
|Fixed-fee royalty revenue
|77,438
|66,876
|298,461
|257,221
|Current patent royalties
|86,105
|74,747
|325,048
|287,649
|Non-current patent royalties
|1,121
|24,690
|21,582
|19,782
|Total patent royalties
|87,226
|99,437
|346,630
|307,431
|Patent sales
|600
|—
|600
|975
|Current technology solutions revenue
|2,964
|2,724
|11,761
|10,518
|$
|90,790
|$
|102,161
|$
|358,991
|$
|318,924
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Patent administration and licensing
|51,011
|46,744
|170,178
|154,940
|Development
|22,891
|18,832
|84,646
|74,860
|Selling, general and administrative
|13,748
|11,289
|48,999
|51,289
|87,650
|76,865
|303,823
|281,089
|Income from operations
|3,140
|25,296
|55,168
|37,835
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|(9,918
|)
|(10,650
|)
|(40,799
|)
|(40,955
|)
|OTHER INCOME, NET
|3,118
|5,290
|16,924
|29,062
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(3,660
|)
|19,936
|31,293
|25,942
|INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
|769
|(7,984
|)
|6,648
|(10,991
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|(2,891
|)
|$
|11,952
|$
|37,941
|$
|14,951
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(1,541
|)
|(1,802
|)
|(6,860
|)
|(5,977
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERDIGITAL, INC.
|$
|(1,350
|)
|$
|13,754
|$
|44,801
|$
|20,928
|NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.44
|$
|1.46
|$
|0.66
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — BASIC
|30,808
|30,919
|30,776
|31,546
|NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.44
|$
|1.44
|$
|0.66
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — DILUTED
|30,808
|31,118
|31,058
|31,785
|CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.35
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.40
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|(3,660
|)
|$
|19,936
|$
|31,293
|$
|25,942
|Taxes paid
|(8,022
|)
|(7,746
|)
|(26,233
|)
|(24,229
|)
|Non-cash expenses
|34,900
|26,896
|111,527
|113,035
|Change in deferred revenue
|(28,669
|)
|(8,624
|)
|24,397
|(7,749
|)
|Increase (decrease) in operating working capital, deferred charges and other
|24,706
|(13,005
|)
|22,483
|(17,566
|)
|Capital spending and capitalized patent costs
|(8,807
|)
|(8,805
|)
|(42,408
|)
|(37,990
|)
|FREE CASH FLOW
|10,448
|8,652
|121,059
|51,443
|Net proceeds from change in long-term investments
|25
|(350
|)
|4,285
|(350
|)
|Proceeds from noncontrolling interests
|5,333
|5,333
|5,333
|15,666
|Proceeds from sale of business
|910
|—
|910
|10,000
|Dividends paid
|(10,782
|)
|(10,897
|)
|(43,072
|)
|(44,580
|)
|Taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units
|(216
|)
|(52
|)
|(1,751
|)
|(4,368
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|—
|(25,000
|)
|(349
|)
|(196,269
|)
|Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
|100
|—
|1,892
|2
|Payments on long-term debt
|—
|—
|(94,909
|)
|(221,091
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes
|—
|—
|—
|400,000
|Purchase of convertible bond hedge
|—
|—
|—
|(72,000
|)
|Payment for warrant unwind
|—
|—
|—
|(4,184
|)
|Prepayment penalty on long-term debt
|—
|—
|—
|(10,763
|)
|Proceeds from hedge unwind
|—
|—
|—
|9,038
|Proceeds from issuance of warrants
|—
|—
|—
|47,600
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|—
|—
|—
|(8,375
|)
|Unrealized gain on short-term investments
|153
|684
|1,136
|5,076
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS
|$
|5,971
|$
|(21,630
|)
|$
|(5,466
|)
|$
|(23,155
|)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|DECEMBER 31,
2020
|DECEMBER 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Cash & short-term investments
|$
|926,647
|$
|924,695
|Accounts receivable (net)
|16,008
|28,272
|Other current assets
|84,224
|63,365
|Property & equipment and patents (net)
|434,973
|446,556
|Other long-term assets (net)
|154,423
|149,194
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,616,275
|$
|1,612,082
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|—
|$
|94,170
|Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, taxes payable & dividends payable
|75,827
|64,734
|Current deferred revenue
|219,935
|146,654
|Long-term deferred revenue
|108,069
|123,653
|Long-term debt & other long-term liabilities
|415,878
|396,590
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|819,709
|825,801
|TOTAL INTERDIGITAL, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|773,369
|761,557
|Noncontrolling interest
|23,197
|24,724
|TOTAL EQUITY
|796,566
|786,281
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|1,616,275
|$
|1,612,082
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
In the summary consolidated cash flows and throughout this release, the company refers to free cash flow. The table below presents a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|19,255
|$
|17,457
|$
|163,467
|$
|89,433
|Purchases of property, equipment, & technology licenses
|(1,918
|)
|(1,447
|)
|(11,793
|)
|(4,509
|)
|Capitalized patent costs
|(6,889
|)
|(7,358
|)
|(30,615
|)
|(33,481
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|10,448
|$
|8,652
|$
|121,059
|$
|51,443
