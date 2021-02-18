Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the landscaping industry "Landscaping Trends for 2021"



The need for social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings and travels are expected to continue in 2021 until vaccination becomes more widespread. As a result, many consumers have adapted to spending more time at home and are increasingly interested in getting the most out of the outdoor living spaces. The trend to take the indoors outdoors is expected to be big in 2021 and landscaping service providers may see more demand for gazebos and pergolas to provide sheltered outdoor areas, transformation of underutilized lawns into outdoor seating areas as well as installations of fire pits, sitting walls, paver patios, and outdoor lighting.



Home gardening experienced a surge in popularity in 2020. However, as vaccines are rolled out and businesses reopen many consumers could find themselves with less time on their hands. As a result low maintenance landscapes may see increased demand. The use of technology in place of face to face meetings is expected to continue in 2021 even after business reopen as many clients and companies will prefer the efficiency and cost effectiveness of virtual meetings and site visits. 2021 is also expected to see the integration of smart technologies into landscaping with more demand for smart irrigation devices especially in areas prone to drought.



