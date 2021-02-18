New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025980/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst has identified that the digital journey for customers is not a case of when and if, but how quickly they can pivot. However, critical market issues like complex market messaging, several me-too solutions, value-creation uncertainties, and quick-hit benefits realization restrain a wide-scale adoption of digital solutions.This Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook helps overcome these critical issues for customers by comprehensively evaluating the ecosystem of solution providers. Using scientific methods, customer voice and decision support matrices, this research study has shortlisted the top 50 digital best practitioners across the industrial and energy space. The prestigious finalists are characterized in 3 main ways:1) Enterprise-specific Best Practice: A digital solution, often a platform that is developed to monitor enterprise-wide plant/portfolio operational performance, which includes technical and financial measures.2) Industry-specific Best Practice: A digital solution specific to an industry and resolving a specific industry issue.3) Function-specific Best Practice: A digital solution which is specific to a particular function with the industry value chain – for example, condition monitoring and reliability assessment.Organizations can leverage this guidebook as a digital transformation supplier selection guide.

Author: Rohit Karthikeyan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025980/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001