The application container market is expected to register a CAGR of 29% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. With the increasing awareness among consumers and their expectations toward having a "Digital-first Experience" have imposed pressure on core applications to be more flexible and to drive competitive differentiation. This, in turn, triggered the organizations to embrace rapid innovation, which is why they are prioritizing digital transformation.



As part of the digital transformation initiatives, multiple enterprises are primarily focusing on replacing their traditional, manually-based IT tasks with software that can automate the test, configuration, and runtime processes, and containers have emerged as a very critical enabling technology. By offering the IT organizations a solution to break down applications into more digestible and smaller modules, organizations can now deploy applications faster, better, and cheaper.



Popularized by Docker Inc., the containerization of applications has been increasingly adopted in recent times. The forward-thinking organizations are leveraging containers to modernize their legacy apps, streamline infrastructure, and to be able to market their innovations faster. Containers primarily help speed up the applications to market because they offer faster, more consistent release cycles. The application is therefore developed in a container, packaged, tested, and deployed into production. As the application is already being tested in a runtime environment, there is no need for additional testing. Also, much less troubleshooting is required as containers are built to restart when they detect a failure.



Furthermore, the study revealed that Kubernetes, a container orchestration tool that leverages Docker, achieved a faster growth, increasing from 27% to 48% adoption. The most preferred public cloud container service was reported to be AWS, followed by Microsoft and Google. Docker claimed that over 3.5 million applications had been placed in containers using their technology, and over 37 billion containerized applications downloaded were witnessed. Such statistics prompt the increased use of containers for application management.



Furthermore, as of Mar 2020, SUSE, an open-source software company, started offering free support and maintenance services for open-source operating system software and container technologies that are being employed on medical devices primarily to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said that while it is still early in terms of adoption of container technologies on embedded systems, but the company is willing to support any effort to employ open-source software to develop medical systems that might play a role in combatting the COVID-19 virus.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Deployments of Application Container Across Industries

Organizations in the retail and e-commerce industry across the globe are adopting the usage of containers such as the Docker platform to primarily secure and improve their software supply chain and to offer seamless DevOps workflows. For instance, Assa Abloy, a Swedish lock manufacturer with increasingly global operations, adopted various strategies to leverage public cloud, microservices, and containers to fuel their digital transformation further.

Moreover, VisaVisa, one of the world's largest retail electronic payments network, with Docker Enterprise, refactored their two critical payment processing applications. They are now being run on Docker's enterprise container platform, supporting millions of transactions per day. After six months in production, the VisaVisa achieved a 10x increase in scalability for those two applications.

While the market is expected to grow significantly, the IT teams report having challenges concerning security. For instance, Tripwire, a cloud company, studied IT security professionals that manage environments with containers. In the study, 60% of them reported having security incidents with their container usage. However, 47% of them responded that they deployed containers with known vulnerabilities. Such statistics prompt the scope for application containers to be substantial over the forecast period, considering the vendors' efforts in the market.

The NASA's Land Information System (LIS) traditionally has been difficult to install due to complex software dependencies. With Docker, LIS installation has become much more straightforward, making it accessible to a larger group of users. This shows how Docker can be used to simplify software installation in a setting that you wouldn't traditionally associate with DevOps principles or a fixation on continuous delivery. A segment of the bioinformatics industry is also utilizing Docker container images to build BioShadock, a custom Docker registry for bioinformatics tools and software.

North America Expected to Hold Significant Share

The North American region occupies the largest market share in the market owing to various factors such as the gaining momentum of enterprises in microservices architecture and the ongoing transformation of existing business-critical applications that are driving the growth of the market. With the continuous increase in financial investments in container technology and the presence of a large number of small and large players in this region is expected to present many opportunities for the market expansion shortly.

The North American region has witnessed the rapid adoption of cloud and related services. The region has an extensive cloud network that is established by major cloud service providers in this region, which is one of the primary factors fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the increased demand for DevOps in this region has significantly contributed to market growth.

Further, the region is home to various budding startups that provide solutions related to application containers, including companies such as Bluedata, ClusterHQ, CoreOS, Docker, Sysdig, and Twistlock, etc. Multiple standards/guidelines for securing the containerized infrastructure are emerging in the region.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which is a division of the US Department of Commerce, has published the "NIST Special Publication 800-190: Application Container Security Guide" in 2018, which is a set of guidelines that are now serving as a useful starting point and a baseline for security audits. The instructions primarily break down security concerns and mitigation strategies for each layer of the container stack.

Organizations in the region are primarily adopting containers to accelerate their software delivery and embrace flexibility in their production environment while moving to the cloud. NIST guidelines also recommend the organizations transform their operational culture and technical processes to support this new way of developing, running, and supporting applications that are made possible by the advent of containerization.

Competitive Landscape



The application container market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of many small and large players operating in domestic and international markets. The market appears to be moderately fragmented, with significant players adopting strategies like product innovation, and the emergence of various strat up companies is also underway in the market. Some of the market's major players are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, among others.

April 2020 - Docker, announced that it had open-sourced the Compose Specification into a standalone organization on GitHub with open governance. Compose is a tool which id used for defining and running multi-container, cloud-native applications. By evolving the open-source nature of the compose specification, the company is providing an open governance model in which vendors, community members, and users can collaborate innovatively.

January 2020 - Red Hat, Inc. announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 to deliver an integrated, multi-cloud experience to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform users. Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage was made easy for applications with traditional as well as emerging workloads regarding the usage of storage resources across clouds, enabling developers to focus on innovation and reducing time to market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Use Cases

4.3.1 Management and orchestration

4.3.2 Monitoring

4.3.3 DevOps

4.3.4 Security

4.3.5 Networking

4.3.6 Storage



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Computing

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Security Risks Associated With the Technology



6 MAJOR CONTAINER USE-CASE AREAS

6.1 Management and Orchestration

6.2 Monitoring

6.3 DevOps

6.4 Security

6.5 Networking

6.6 Storage



7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 Geography

7.1.1 North America

7.1.1.1 United States

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.2 Europe

7.1.2.1 United Kingdom

7.1.2.2 Germany

7.1.2.3 France

7.1.2.4 Spain

7.1.2.5 Rest of Europe

7.1.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.3.1 China

7.1.3.2 India

7.1.3.3 Japan

7.1.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.1.4 Latin America

7.1.4.1 Brazil

7.1.4.2 Argentina

7.1.4.3 Mexico

7.1.4.4 Rest of Latin America

7.1.5 Middle East and Africa

7.1.5.1 United Arab Emirates

7.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia

7.1.5.3 South Africa

7.1.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Engine Yard Inc.

8.1.2 Docker Inc.

8.1.3 Amazon Web Services Inc.

8.1.4 Google LLC

8.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

8.1.6 Oracle Corporation

8.1.7 Red Hat Inc.

8.1.8 Joyent Inc. (Samsung)

8.1.9 Heroku Services (Salesforce.com)



9 COMPARATIVE PRODUCT ANALYSIS



10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



