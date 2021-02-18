Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Container Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The application container market is expected to register a CAGR of 29% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. With the increasing awareness among consumers and their expectations toward having a "Digital-first Experience" have imposed pressure on core applications to be more flexible and to drive competitive differentiation. This, in turn, triggered the organizations to embrace rapid innovation, which is why they are prioritizing digital transformation.
As part of the digital transformation initiatives, multiple enterprises are primarily focusing on replacing their traditional, manually-based IT tasks with software that can automate the test, configuration, and runtime processes, and containers have emerged as a very critical enabling technology. By offering the IT organizations a solution to break down applications into more digestible and smaller modules, organizations can now deploy applications faster, better, and cheaper.
Popularized by Docker Inc., the containerization of applications has been increasingly adopted in recent times. The forward-thinking organizations are leveraging containers to modernize their legacy apps, streamline infrastructure, and to be able to market their innovations faster. Containers primarily help speed up the applications to market because they offer faster, more consistent release cycles. The application is therefore developed in a container, packaged, tested, and deployed into production. As the application is already being tested in a runtime environment, there is no need for additional testing. Also, much less troubleshooting is required as containers are built to restart when they detect a failure.
Furthermore, the study revealed that Kubernetes, a container orchestration tool that leverages Docker, achieved a faster growth, increasing from 27% to 48% adoption. The most preferred public cloud container service was reported to be AWS, followed by Microsoft and Google. Docker claimed that over 3.5 million applications had been placed in containers using their technology, and over 37 billion containerized applications downloaded were witnessed. Such statistics prompt the increased use of containers for application management.
Furthermore, as of Mar 2020, SUSE, an open-source software company, started offering free support and maintenance services for open-source operating system software and container technologies that are being employed on medical devices primarily to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said that while it is still early in terms of adoption of container technologies on embedded systems, but the company is willing to support any effort to employ open-source software to develop medical systems that might play a role in combatting the COVID-19 virus.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Deployments of Application Container Across Industries
North America Expected to Hold Significant Share
Competitive Landscape
The application container market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of many small and large players operating in domestic and international markets. The market appears to be moderately fragmented, with significant players adopting strategies like product innovation, and the emergence of various strat up companies is also underway in the market. Some of the market's major players are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Use Cases
4.3.1 Management and orchestration
4.3.2 Monitoring
4.3.3 DevOps
4.3.4 Security
4.3.5 Networking
4.3.6 Storage
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Computing
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Security Risks Associated With the Technology
6 MAJOR CONTAINER USE-CASE AREAS
6.1 Management and Orchestration
6.2 Monitoring
6.3 DevOps
6.4 Security
6.5 Networking
6.6 Storage
7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 Geography
7.1.1 North America
7.1.1.1 United States
7.1.1.2 Canada
7.1.2 Europe
7.1.2.1 United Kingdom
7.1.2.2 Germany
7.1.2.3 France
7.1.2.4 Spain
7.1.2.5 Rest of Europe
7.1.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.3.1 China
7.1.3.2 India
7.1.3.3 Japan
7.1.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
7.1.4 Latin America
7.1.4.1 Brazil
7.1.4.2 Argentina
7.1.4.3 Mexico
7.1.4.4 Rest of Latin America
7.1.5 Middle East and Africa
7.1.5.1 United Arab Emirates
7.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia
7.1.5.3 South Africa
7.1.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Engine Yard Inc.
8.1.2 Docker Inc.
8.1.3 Amazon Web Services Inc.
8.1.4 Google LLC
8.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
8.1.6 Oracle Corporation
8.1.7 Red Hat Inc.
8.1.8 Joyent Inc. (Samsung)
8.1.9 Heroku Services (Salesforce.com)
9 COMPARATIVE PRODUCT ANALYSIS
10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vszzp0
