Instead of following a build-and-own approach, companies should opt for IoT-managed services to make adequate use of the rapid developments in IoT and advanced technologies that enhance solutions and outcomes.With new business models, innovations, and continuous development of products and services, IoT providers can help clients stay ahead of the curve and adopt IoT best practices.



The analyst defines IoT-managed services as the management of activities after deployment of customized, bundled, and off-the shelf IoT solutions. Services include regular updates, changes, and delivery of insights to maximize benefits for clients that enhance their core products and services.Clients are at different levels of adoption when it comes to IoT, and for those in early stages, navigating the IoT ecosystem can be tough. The expertise and experience of managed services providers will enhance outcomes for these companies, allowing them to focus on their core business. One key development in the global market is the collaborative approach that providers are adopting. With clients needing assistance across connectivity, cybersecurity, data management, device management, and infrastructure management, their needs are difficult and complex. Providers are increasingly collaborating with others in the industry ecosystem to provide complete, end-to-end solutions. Moreover, industry participants are working to develop standards and regulations to ensure better compatibility, interoperability, and compliance across regions. This research on the global IoT-managed services market outlines the following:

•Ecosystem and trends

•Recent market developments

•Key market and vertical growth metricsThe report includes numerous examples to illustrate how companies are benefiting from IoT-managed services. Some of the key growth opportunities for the IoT-managed services market are driven by increasing demand for vertical and horizontal solutions. Similarly, other opportunities have surfaced as a result of emerging technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, new connectivity protocols, and advanced security. Providers are looking to augment their solutions with new business models and capabilities while educating clients about best practices that will enhance outcomes. The global IoT-managed services market is poised for significant growth as COVID-19 forces companies to fast-track their IoT implementation plans, and managed services can help them achieve their goals cost-effectively.

