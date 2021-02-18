MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement (the “Joint Venture”) with Able-One Systems Inc. (“Able-One”) to provide Data Storage Corporation’s portfolio of enterprise-level IBM cloud services to customers in Canada. Able-One has provided technology solutions in Canada for over 30 years. The arrangement is effective immediately.



The Joint Venture between Data Storage Corporation and Able-One is intended to fill a vital need for cloud services in Canada among businesses that run IBM Power Systems on IBM i, AIX and Linux operating systems. Data Storage Corporation believes the Joint Venture with Able-One represents an ideal arrangement, as Data Storage Corporation has built a successful track record of providing hosting, backup and recovery, high availability, security and monitoring to enterprises and SMBs across the U.S. Concurrently, the Joint Venture will also accommodate the development of new markets in Canada, adding two new Tier 3 enterprise-level data centers, while expanding the Company’s North American footprint.

“Our joint venture with Able-One represents an important step in Data Storage Corporation’s efforts to expand its services in underserved markets where our exceptional cloud services and capabilities are needed,” stated Hal Schwartz, President of Data Storage Corporation. Mr. Schwartz continued, “We look forward to working closely with Able-One to develop new opportunities in Canada and to solve technology issues for businesses seeking superior IBM services.”

Mark Ciprietti, President of Able-One, commented, “At Able-One, we are thrilled to be entering into this important agreement with Data Storage Corporation. Our collective technological expertise, coupled with our market understanding and the palpable need for enterprise-level IBM cloud services in Canada, make this agreement the perfect arrangement to service new and existing customers today and into the future.”

About Able-One

Able-One provides end-to-end business IT solutions. With over 30 years of experience, we are experts in optimizing IT operations while reducing spend and have helped thousands of customers across Canada. We offer seamless remote managed services, optimized equipment procurement, and proven professional consulting. Please visit: http://www.ableone.com.

Able-One is a proud member of Communitech and the Trust X Alliance.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation is a 25-year veteran in business continuity services, providing Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS) and Data Analytics as a Service (AI). Data Storage Corporation provides clients subscription based, long-term agreements for disaster recovery solutions, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (cloud Hosting), telecommunications solutions, and high processing on-site computing power and software solutions. While a significant portion of the Company’s revenue has been subscription based, Data Storage Corporation also generates revenue from the sale of equipment and software for cybersecurity, data storage, IBM Power systems equipment and managed service solutions.

Please visit us at http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

