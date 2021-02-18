TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at February 26, 2021.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.50 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.12 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.62.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details
  
Class A Share (XTD)$0.05000
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)$0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date:February 25, 2021
Record Date:February 26, 2021
Payable Date:March 10, 2021


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372    Local: 416-304-4443  www.tdbsplit.com  info@quadravest.com 

 
      
       

 