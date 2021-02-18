DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, announced today that Smart & Final is implementing Symphony RetailAI Vendor Portal and upgrading to the latest version of Symphony RetailAI Warehouse Management System (WMS).



Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, is one of the longest continuously operating food retailers in the United States and operates under two banners: Smart & Final and Smart & Final Extra!. The retailer wanted to update its IT infrastructure to reduce impacts to the flow of information and products to its distribution centers. To do this, it upgraded its Symphony RetailAI WMS solution to the latest version throughout six key distribution centers, which will lead to significant optimization of its warehouse processes.

“This project was a complicated undertaking,” said Vishal Kumar, Group VP of IT, Smart & Final. “However, the execution was very strong, limiting business interruption and delivering a really solid product to our distribution centers.”

Also, through implementing Symphony RetailAI Vendor Portal, Smart & Final will realize enhanced data and process collaboration for retailer and trade partners’ products, purchasing, distribution, inventory assortments, promotions, and forecasts, while gaining a single view of all this activity via a vendor dashboard.

“It’s one thing to talk about how a project will go, but it’s another to state how it went,” said Raju Keertipati, VP, Product Management and Analytics Platform, Smart & Final. “The flawless execution builds a lot of confidence for the next distribution centers on the list.”

“It’s not just about what software does in the short term that makes it valuable to the organization,” said Chris Koziol, CEO, Symphony RetailAI. “The upgrade to our latest and state-of-the-art WMS solution will support Smart & Final’s trajectory of growth far into the future, which means it can focus on what counts – the day-to-day business of getting products in the hands of its customers.”

Now that its distribution centers and warehouses are modernized and upgraded, Smart & Final is looking to deploy Symphony RetailAI Supply Chain and WMS Insights.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is the leading global provider of role-specific, AI-enabled revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry’s only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at Symphony RetailAI.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading Enterprise AI company for the digital transformation of the business enterprise, across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing and media. In each of these verticals SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. More at SymphonyAI.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final's 254 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

