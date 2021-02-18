Key channel partners recognized for delivering innovative solutions to handle the most complex enterprise problems



PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced the winners of its Channel Partners of the Year Awards. These awards honor key partners who continue to deliver on customer excellence and innovative solutions. Each award winner has provided deep technical knowledge and expertise in building solutions around cloud migration, DevOps acceleration, and security and compliance needs at scale.

“The partners we recognize today demonstrate the ability to address some of the more sophisticated needs of complex enterprises,” said Paul Heywood, Chief Revenue Officer of Puppet. “We thank our partners for their work with Puppet and continued commitment to providing solutions to drive digital transformation initiatives.”



Puppet recognized three partners globally including:

AHEAD, Inc. - 2020 Partner of the Year AMER

AHEAD is consistently a committed partner to Puppet. They understand the value that the Puppet product can bring to their customers, and believe the company is a strategic player in driving their $2 billion in annual revenue. The breadth of the customer relationship and expertise they offer is what made AHEAD Puppet’s 2020 partner of the year for America.

bitbone - 2020 Partner of the Year EMEA

bitbone's partnering journey with Puppet goes from strength to strength. They’ve been a key Service Delivery Partner over the past two years. bitbone’s combination of security and automation expertise helped Puppet bring newer solutions and products like Puppet Remediate successfully to market.

Fujitsu - 2020 Partner of the Year APAC

Fujitsu is a key partner in expanding Puppet’s continued growth and has worked hand in hand with the company to bring creative and powerful automation solutions to the Financial Services clients in Singapore. The teams will continue to invest in this relationship as more security and compliance demands evolve, with automation playing a leading role in solving these complex challenges.

About Puppet

Puppet makes infrastructure actionable, scalable and intelligent. From the data center to the cloud, Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure to deliver innovation and efficiency through continuous automation. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet's open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security — all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore, and Sydney.

