PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armis®, the leading agentless device security platform, and Viakoo ®, a leader in automated IoT cyber hygiene, today announced a partnership that brings together IoT device discovery and remediation.



The number of connected Enterprise IoT devices used in workplaces across all industries is exploding. Experts say that by 2025, we should expect more than 40 billion of these devices interwoven into our everyday lives. And although these devices help improve efficiency and reliability, they lack the management and security needed to keep them safe from cyberattacks. Most enterprise IoT, operational technology (OT), and biomedical devices have limited onboard security controls. Traditional asset management and security products can't see unmanaged and IoT devices that can't host software agents. Active network scanners can cause sensitive OT equipment or critical patient-connected devices to malfunction. And misconfigured or unpatched devices can expose vulnerabilities that create a massive attack surface and considerable risk.



When an out-of-compliance device is found, the best outcome is to remediate potential risks and to return the device to service. Armis detects such out-of-compliance devices, and Viakoo can trigger certain actions on them, like firmware updates, configuration modifications, certificate refresh, and password changes, which can remediate risk. Devices that can’t be remediated would continue to be monitored by Armis for suspicious or malicious behavior and quarantine.

“Making distributed IoT devices both visible and secure is one of the most difficult tasks in cyber security,” said Daniel Schmelzer, Director, Global Security, Cardinal Health. “The Armis and Viakoo combination eases that burden by providing a trusted, scalable and automated solution that we rely on to reduce risk.”

Both the Armis and Viakoo platforms are agentless, do not require the installation of any hardware in your environment and install in as little as minutes, using the infrastructure you already have, with no network changes. Armis integrates with Viakoo and your other IT security and management systems just as easily, from your firewall to your NAC to your SIEM, letting you achieve greater value and more automated response.

“Viakoo solves a difficult and necessary task by automating cyber vulnerability remediation,” said Peter Doggart, VP Business Development and Global Channel at Armis. “Our integration provides a best-in-class solution for organizations to quickly eliminate cyber vulnerabilities and be in control of their IoT infrastructure. Together, Armis and Viakoo provide a unified cybersecurity vulnerability management solution for unmanaged, medical, OT, and IoT devices - critical for any IT or security team.”

“Unmanaged IoT devices represent the largest attack surface within an organization,” said Bud Broomhead, CEO of Viakoo. “Armis has the most comprehensive solution to discover these devices; now, combined with Viakoo, customers can quickly and cost-effectively make these devices secure, visible, and capable of delivering their full value.”

About Armis

Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class device security platform designed to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see and control all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices – from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices and more. Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Viakoo

Viakoo makes things work securely. Viakoo’s vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

