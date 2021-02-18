NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizzabo , the world's leading Event Success Platform, today announced the launch of its Global Partner Program , enabling agencies, systems integrators, software resellers, and other B2B technology and service providers to grow and expand their revenue by offering the company’s event technology and expertise to prospects and clients.



“At Bizzabo, our mission is to bring people together and to make events more rewarding for everyone involved. And we know we are not alone,” said Alon Alroy, Co-Founder, CMO & CCO at Bizzabo. “By launching this program, we are committing ourselves to enabling a partner community that helps clients create impactful and engaging experiences while transforming events into their business growth engine.”

Bizzabo is an all-in-one events platform that provides partners with the tools they need to create and deliver successful events on behalf of customers. With Bizzabo, partners can manage, measure and grow professional events across the globe in any format — virtual, in-person or hybrid. By joining the program, partners also get access to resources to grow their business, including marketing, business development, sales and support. In helping partners couple their expertise with an event success solution and key resources, partners will land new business and grow stronger client relationships.

“We will help organizations turn events into a true profit center, powering growth in revenue, expanded reach and more services sold,” added Alroy.

Bizzabo’s Global Partner Program will support:

Agency Partners - Creative and event agencies can work closely with Bizzabo to advise the right engagement strategy and solutions for client needs. In addition to Bizzabo’s frictionless Agency UX, Bizzabo provides dedicated business development and support resources focused on helping agencies deliver the most impactful and engaging experiences possible for a range of brands.

- Creative and event agencies can work closely with Bizzabo to advise the right engagement strategy and solutions for client needs. In addition to Bizzabo’s frictionless Agency UX, Bizzabo provides dedicated business development and support resources focused on helping agencies deliver the most impactful and engaging experiences possible for a range of brands. Go-to-Market Partners - Organizations who work with marketing and event professionals can partner with Bizzabo to refer and resell Bizzabo’s platform, expanding their portfolio of product offerings to include a holistic solution for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events while increasing credibility and strengthening industry relationships. Most recently, Bizzabo partnered with Adobe to help B2B marketers unlock the power of events and capture attendee insights to optimize lead scoring, nurturing, segmentation, and attribution.

- Organizations who work with marketing and event professionals can partner with Bizzabo to refer and resell Bizzabo’s platform, expanding their portfolio of product offerings to include a holistic solution for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events while increasing credibility and strengthening industry relationships. Most recently, Bizzabo to help B2B marketers unlock the power of events and capture attendee insights to optimize lead scoring, nurturing, segmentation, and attribution. Solutions & Integrations Partners - Businesses with complementary technology platforms can help their customers seamlessly integrate Bizzabo across their event operations and achieve Return on Events (ROE) aligned to business outcomes.



Bizzabo, a leader in B2B professional events with clients like Dow Jones, Conde Nast, Forbes, and Husbpot's INBOUND, launched one of the industry’s most comprehensive solutions for virtual and hybrid events in March 2020. Bizzabo’s hybrid offering blends together the best parts of virtual and live experiences — for enterprise and mid-market organizations across industries and verticals.

In December, Bizzabo announced a $138 million financing round to meet surging demand for its platform globally and expand its category-leading capabilities as COVID-19 reshapes the future of the professional events industry. The raise set a new precedent for the largest private investment in an event technology platform.

To become a part of Bizzabo’s growing Global Partner Program, please inquire online.

About Bizzabo

Bizzabo is the only Event Success Platform. Bizzabo’s all-in-one event software enables in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to deliver unique attendee experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalized engagement. We help companies measure, manage and scale events towards key business outcomes, empowering every organizer, marketer, exhibitor, and attendee to unleash the power of professional events. The company was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 200 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv and Kyiv offices. For more information on Bizzabo, visit www.bizzabo.com or follow us on Twitter @bizzabo .