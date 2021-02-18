SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData, a leading global analytics company, today announced new platform capabilities designed to improve data storytelling and data literacy.



According to Dataversity research, only 24 percent of the global workforce is confident in their ability to consume, analyze, and leverage data. However, the narrative surrounding data literacy today misses the crux of the issue: companies need the ability to tell a customer-centric, accessible story with data. We’ll never see data literacy improve at scale across organizations until those delivering the data are equipped to do so in a way that’s easily interpreted and used by the data consumers.

“When it comes to increasing data literacy, the onus has to shift from those tasked with interpreting the data to those presenting the data. Low data literacy isn’t a user error, it’s a storytelling failure,” said GoodData founding CEO Roman Stanek. “To scale data literacy and drive data-driven decision making, the expectation must be on the data provider to deliver a customer-centric, designed experience. That’s easier said than done for a lot of companies today, which is why GoodData’s platform and new capabilities are built to help organizations succeed in delivering consumable data via cohesive, accessible data storytelling.”

GoodData’s embeddable dashboarding and visualization capabilities — as well as the GoodData.UI component library for interactive, analytical UI development — allow for customizable data storytelling. New and enhanced data storytelling capabilities include:

Enhanced Dashboard Interactivity: End users can utilize comprehensive drilling features to drill to both insights and dashboards, as well as leverage advanced dashboard exporting, sharing, and scheduling capabilities.

Intuitive Visualization: Customers can easily compare actual results versus progress on goals via responsive bullet charts and drill deeper into data with customizable geographic visualization.

Advanced Filtering: GoodData customers can easily filter and narrow insights by measurement, tie two or more filters together, or rank results to quickly view only the most important values.



