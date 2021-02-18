Denver, CO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Test Kitchen, Inc., has received a second purchase order of approximately 250,000 units for consumer products featuring the Company’s proprietary ingredient known as cannabinoid compound “Complex 612.”



Complex 612 is a new, patent-pending ingredient distributed by Test Kitchen, Inc. The Company believes that Complex 612 has the potential to disrupt the national cannabis industry and has invested substantial time and effort in the development of consumer products featuring Complex 612. Test Kitchen CEO Donnie Emmi has previously reported that users of Complex 612 have generally experienced “more productivity, overall happiness, enhanced moods and pure joy.”

The purchase order was received on February 11, 2021 and is expected to be delivered in March 2021. This order represents the second substantial wholesale purchase of consumer-packaged goods featuring Complex 612. The Company is excited by this development and believes these large wholesale orders will increase efficiencies and generate economies of scale in the production process. Additionally, the Company believes that this and the previous substantial order will help to create awareness in the marketplace as they are sold-through.

“This second significant sale of Complex 612 products is an encouraging sign for the potential of the ingredient,” said Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “I am extremely excited to see this amazing ingredient begin to take off and I am hopeful that we will be able to sustain this initial momentum over the course of 2021.”

“It’s an exciting time for the entire Test Kitchen team,” stated Donnie Emmi, CEO of Test Kitchen. “As we prepare for the Q2 launch of our house branded products, these wholesale orders are an exciting indicator of the market’s interest in Complex 612 and what we are developing.”

About Test Kitchen

Test Kitchen, a subsidiary of Pure Harvest, is a laboratory for human potential - an experiment and experience for creating and sustaining the highest expression of life. Test Kitchen’s mission is to curate empirical physiology and cultivate predictable pharmacognosy to optimize mind-body-performance. Simply put, Test Kitchen’s goal is to use its proprietary plant-based lifestyle formulas to help a person gain an unfair advantage over the person's former self.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its marijuana, hemp derived cannabinoids, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Additionally, the Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.PureHarvestGroup.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.facebook.com/pureharvestgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/49645278/admin/

https://twitter.com/PureHarvestCG

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

