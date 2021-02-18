MADISON, Wis., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen , leading maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Digital Experiences in Q1 2021. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.



Widen’s DAM technology provides brands with a center to their marketing ecosystem where they can easily create, manage, and optimize digital assets across every stage of the content lifecycle. This solution empowers marketing teams to not only keep up with today’s demands for high-performing, tailored content, but to deliver extraordinary, localized experiences to their audiences across the web.

“As the need for top-performing content continues to grow, an agile system of content management becomes even more important,” said Widen CEO Matthew Gonnering. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by Constellation Research for our innovative DAM solution which has helped brands and marketers all over the world simplify and connect their content management process – from creation to distribution to optimization.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

“As leaders adjust to a compressed state of digital transformation, they want to know which vendors matter the most based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership, and price,” noted R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Our analysts have a pulse on what’s working, what’s not and are constantly in touch with other buy side executives. The ShortList™ does this in the most efficient and effective manner."

About Widen

Widen helps brands deliver content with confidence. Their cloud-based DAM and PIM software, the Widen Collective®, empowers marketers to bring content together, send it anywhere, and automate in-between. Trusted by more than 700 companies and one million users, Widen boasts a 73-year track record of innovation and customer success. Customers include Dyson, New Balance, Crayola, and Hootsuite.

Widen is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK. For more information, visit www.widen.com.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

