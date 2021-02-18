Berkeley, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As You Sow and Corporate Knights today released their seventh update of the Carbon Clean 200, a list of the 200 publicly traded companies that are leading the way among their global peers to a clean energy future.
Key findings include:
“In 2016 we created the Clean200 in response to investors saying, ‘if we divest fossil fuels there is nothing to invest in.’ The Clean200 has demonstrated consistently that the clean energy future is the clean energy present,” said Andrew Behar, CEO of As You Sow and report co-author.
The top 10 companies on the list by revenue include Alphabet, which is 100% powered by renewable energy, Siemens for its large green infrastructure portfolio, Taiwan’s TSMC for its low-energy microchip solutions, and SAP SE for its green-powered software services. Twenty-eight countries are represented in the Clean200, including the U.S. (43), Japan (28), China (17), France (15), and Germany(8).
“While tech companies like Amazon and Zoom have had a good run through this pandemic period, the broad-based trend of outperformance has been dominated by companies providing sustainable solutions, signaling the market’s confidence in their mojo to take our economy forward post-pandemic,” said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights and report co-author.
The Clean200 utilizes Corporate Knights Clean Revenue database which tracks the percent of revenue companies earn from clean economy themes including energy efficiency; green energy; electric vehicles; banks financing low-carbon solutions; real estate companies focused on low-carbon buildings; forestry companies protecting carbon sinks; responsible miners of critical materials for the low-carbon economy; food and apparel companies with products primarily made of raw materials with a significantly lower carbon footprint; and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) companies that are leading the way on renewable energy while also being best-in-sector according to currently accepted privacy benchmarks.
The list excludes companies that are flagged on As You Sow’s Invest Your Values suite of mutual fund transparency tools that identifies companies involved in fossil fuels, deforestation, weapons, gender inequality, tobacco, and the prison industrial complex.
“We will continue to track and share the emergence of this economic powerhouse,” Behar continued. “There is now clear financial evidence showing a broad spectrum of companies and market forces making the economic transformation, which is our greatest hope in controlling climate change.”
**As You Sow and Corporate Knights are not investment advisors nor do we provide financial planning, legal, or tax advice. Nothing in the Carbon Clean 200 Report shall constitute or be construed as an offering of financial instruments or as investment advice or investment recommendations.**
Attachments
Stefanie Spear As You Sow 216-387-1609 sspear@asyousow.org
As You Sow
San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
Stefanie Spear As You Sow 216-387-1609 sspear@asyousow.org
935867.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
935868.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
As You Sow LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: