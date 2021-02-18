Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact on the Sales of Immunology Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), throughout 2020 has led to widespread disruption of daily life, leading to national lockdowns in attempts to mitigate the pandemic. Disruptions to healthcare systems and the management of chronic diseases has resulted in patients having difficulty seeing HCPs and receiving treatment, including for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, especially as many of these immunological disorders require ongoing therapy.



Immunological disorders whose treatment has been disrupted include psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.



The key objectives of this report are to:

assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology practices;

understand how the immunology landscape has changed as a result of the pandemic, and whether these changes are permanent;

quantify the impact of the pandemic on sales of key players in the immunology sector;

determine how quickly key players will financially recover from the pandemic.



Key Highlights

Scope

How patient appointments are conducted.

How treatment selection and administration has been affected.

Whether subsequent waves of infection are expected.

Key Topics Covered:





Key Findings

Background & Methodology

Impact of COVID-19 on Patient Appointments

History of Immunology Drugs in Treating COVID-19 Infection

Impact of COVID-19 on Prescription Habits

Expectation for a Subsequent Wave

Impact of COVID-19 on Immunology Drug Sales

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Almirall

Amgen

Bausch Health

Eli Lilly

Janssen

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron

Roche

Sanofi

Takeda

UCB

