Toronto, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Restaurants Canada is partnering with Uber Eats to provide $1 Million in grants to independently-owned restaurants across Canada as part of the Uber Eats “Eat Local Relief Effort”. With many restaurants' dine-in service closed or restricted with capacity limits, the “Eat Local Relief Grant” will provide 400 restaurants with a cash infusion when they could use it most.

“As we approach the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, it’s never been more important to support local restaurants,” said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. “With the Eat Local Relief Grant program, we’ll provide $1 million to restaurants in need across Canada. We are excited to partner with Restaurants Canada on this important initiative.”

“We understand the times continue to be challenging, and the transition to dining in will be longer than anyone expected,” said Todd Barclay, President and CEO, Restaurants Canada, “so while we continue to advocate for favourable delivery options that allow restaurants to survive during this period, we are happy to partner with an industry ally like Uber Eats, who are committed to supporting restaurants during this ongoing crisis.”

Applications for the grant program are open, visit www.eatlocalreliefgrants.ca. To be eligible, restaurants are required to demonstrate financial need, have fewer than 5 locations, a maximum of 50 employees per location and have annual gross revenues in 2020 of less than $3 million per location. Preference will be given to applicants who have demonstrated a commitment to the local community, including restaurant staff, throughout the pandemic.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales due to the impacts of COVID-19.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 400,000 restaurants in more than 6,000 cities across 45 countries and six continents who make meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes while maintaining an average delivery time under 30 minutes.

Roberto Sarjoo Restaurants Canada 416-389-7941 rsarjoo@restaurantscanada.org Laura Miller Uber Eats 647-203-6141 laura.miller@uber.com