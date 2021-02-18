Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monocyte Activation Tests - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Monocyte Activation Tests Market to Reach $19.9 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Monocyte Activation Tests estimated at US$8.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027.



Monocyte Activation Test Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Monocyte Activation Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KgaA

Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH

Sanquin

Solvias AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Monocyte Activation Tests Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

