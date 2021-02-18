Riverwalk GIANT to Include First-of-its-Kind Food Hall with Philadelphia Favorite Mission Taqueria, Saladworks, Beer Garden with Tap Wall and Company’s Largest Beer & Wine Collection and Plant-Based Section



22-Year GIANT Company Veteran Jessica Fischer Named Store Manager

CARLISLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIANT Company announced today that it plans to open its urban flagship store in Philadelphia on Friday, March 19. Located at 60 N. 23rd St., the two-level store is The GIANT Company’s latest to open in the city. With its innovative design and curated offering, the Riverwalk GIANT celebrates the company’s love for feeding families and the Philadelphians it serves.

“Philadelphia’s grocery scene is experiencing a major renaissance and The GIANT Company has been at the forefront, introducing new formats, opening new stores, and expanding grocery delivery services. Our Riverwalk store celebrates this transformation, offering an elevated omnichannel grocery experience unlike anything Philadelphia has ever seen,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “Expertly designed to meet the needs of urban dwellers, our Riverwalk store is the perfect blend of modern sophistication and surprise, and of course, pays homage to the city’s fantastic food scene. We can’t wait for opening day and to finally let the community discover what we’ve created for them – a one stop destination for all things food.”

The company also announced Jessica Fischer, a 22-year veteran of The GIANT Company, as manager of the Riverwalk store. Most recently, Jessica served as manager of the company’s University City GIANT Heirloom Market.

“Having been with the company for more than 20 years, I can confidently say that in everything we do, we aspire to deliver a grocery experience that inspires and excites our customers and to be a community partner that lifts up the families and neighborhoods we serve in every sense of the word - Riverwalk will be no different,” said Fischer. “I know I speak for the whole team when I say we can’t wait to return the warm welcome we’ve received and show our neighbors that we aren’t just another grocery store and that The GIANT Company is a partner they can count on, and one that will grow alongside them.”

A Store Uniquely Designed for Philadelphians

First announced in 2019 as a centerpiece of the Logan Square neighborhood’s new Riverwalk mixed-use development project, the 65,000 square foot store is located on the 2nd floor of a 25-floor residential tower. The GIANT Company chose Chute Gerdeman, an award-winning retail design and branding firm based in Columbus, Ohio, to work with on the design. Riverwalk incorporates design elements inspired by the company’s heritage as well as its GIANT Heirloom Market format, with wood elements, and its signature colors, red and black.

To make it easier for customers and team members to shop and work, the new store offers a ground level parking garage with direct access to the store’s lobby. Upon entering the lobby, which is accented by the work of local artists, a full-size Starbucks awaits, as does a GIANT Direct pickup station for orders placed online, offering added convenience for on-the-go families.

Customers will utilize an elevator, escalator, or stairs to reach the full store on the second floor; a dedicated cartalator safely transports shopping carts between levels. Residents of the living space above the store have exclusive access to a private elevator, bringing them directly from their apartment to the second level sales floor.

Food Hall: A New Place to Enjoy and Relax

At the heart of the Riverwalk store, a first-of-its kind Food Hall. With a focus on fresh, the food-forward space offers eats from Mission Taqueria, a Sansom Street favorite for creative, high-quality Mexican cuisine; soup and salads from Conshohocken-based Saladworks; responsibly sourced, premium sushi from Hissho Sushi, plus made-to-order sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, smoked meats, hot foods, and gelato.

Rich in natural light, thanks to its floor to ceiling windows, the Food Hall offers a spacious area to safely enjoy a meal overlooking the Schuylkill River, 30th Street Station, and the riverside bike path. In addition, customers can also enjoy food and drink from the Food Hall and store on a picturesque terrace, complete with lounge-style furniture and fire pits.

“Our new brand platform, For Today’s Table, is all about encouraging families to connect over a meal; it’s what we stand for and guides all that we do,” added Bertram. “Our Riverwalk store brings For Today’s Table to life in a way that until now, we have only dreamed about. It’s the sum of the team’s very best work and is a tangible symbol of The GIANT Company’s continued focus on omnichannel growth, innovation and above all else, families and community.”

What’s In-Store at Riverwalk

With 600 varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables, including many from local farms, the company’s signature produce department was designed to inspire shoppers to discover new ingredients and create healthy meals at home.

In response to the growing demand for meat-free alternatives, the Riverwalk store will feature the company’s largest plant-based section to date. Customers will find meat and fish substitutes including Impossible and Beyond products, vegan cheeses, ice creams, and other desserts.

A full-service meat and seafood department includes a newly introduced aged beef program with steakhouse quality cuts, such as bone-in rib eyes and strips, aged in-house for up to 42 days. The store will also offer a wide range of fresh, sustainably sourced seafood, including fish, lobster, and shellfish.

The Riverwalk location will also include a large cheese section, offering a wide assortment of domestic and imported cheeses plus selections from Philabundance’s Abundantly Good cheese label that helps support dairy farmers in the commonwealth. Customers will be able to receive food and wine pairing recommendations.

A full-service deli will offer the finest assortment of Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses along with an expanded selection of prepared foods and grab and go meals. The department also includes a charcuterie station and a mozzarella station featuring cannoli and more from Spring Grove, Pa.-based Caputo Brothers Creamery.

Whether looking to sip on site or bring home, customers will enjoy Riverwalk’s robust beer and wine collection, the largest in The GIANT Company’s footprint. The section features local craft beers and imported favorites as well as Old and New World wine, prosecco, and champagne. The store will also feature a Beer Garden, complete with a self-serve tap wall offering more than 40 craft beers, wines, hard seltzer, cider, and kombucha on tap.

Rounding out its offering, Riverwalk will carry locally sourced products from One Village Coffee, Claudio’s, High Street on Market, Asher’s Chocolates, and Isgro Pastries. The store will also carry health and beauty, personal and family care products, natural and organic items, pet food and supplies, household essentials, and seasonal items.

Now Hiring

Upon opening, the Riverwalk store is expected to employ 220 team members. Individuals interested in joining The GIANT Company team are encouraged to visit giantfoodstores.com for more information.

The Riverwalk store will be The GIANT Company’s fifth location to open in Philadelphia, joining its Grant Avenue GIANT and three GIANT Heirloom Markets. These stores, along with the just announced Cottman Avenue project and the company’s Island Avenue e-commerce fulfillment center slated to open in November, bring the company’s total capex investment in the city to more than $106 million.

Community Grand Opening

The company will host a community grand opening on the morning of Friday, March 19, starting at 8:35 a.m. The event will include remarks from Bertram, Fischer and other guests, and the company will announce a round of donations to nonprofits that benefit families in both the immediate Logan Square neighborhood and greater Philadelphia. The event will be held in accordance with the city of Philadelphia’s current COVID-19 guidelines. Face coverings are required and social distancing measures will be in effect.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

