NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading video advertising platform Unruly today announced the appointment of former Amobee VP John Rogers as Vice President of Business Development.



In his new role at the Tremor International company (AIM: TRMR), Rogers will be responsible for expanding Unruly’s US media footprint through strategic partnerships with publishers and media companies, particularly in the rapidly growing connected TV (CTV) market. He will report directly into Unruly’s Chief Strategy Officer, Kenneth Suh.

Rogers brings with him almost two decades of experience in the advertising industry, working across a variety of senior roles, beginning in 2002 with Advertising.com, where he oversaw the company’s publisher monetization efforts.

In 2008 he joined TidalTV (which later became Videology), where he was the SVP of Media Development. After Amobee’s acquisition of Videology, he took on the role of VP of Global Business Development, overseeing publisher and exchanged-based relationships, driving spend through Amobee’s demand side platform (DSP). Additionally, he established a publisher-direct team that built relationships with broadcast CTV clients, and managed relationships with ABC, NBC, Fox, Hulu, Discovery and more.

Suh said: “I am thrilled to have someone of John’s experience and know-how of the ad industry join the Unruly team. Our growth has been significant since being bought by Tremor International a year ago, transforming us from an outstream video specialist to become one of the largest CTV/OTT and multi-screen ad platforms in the world.

“It means publishers using our self-service platform (SSP), UnrulyX , can access a host of exciting new formats, premium demand from the top brands and self-service tools to help them realize the true value of their inventory. Armed with such a powerful proposition, along with continued growth into newer areas such as linear addressable TV, John will play a key role in driving the company forward and helping us hit our ambitious growth targets.”

Rogers said: “It’s fantastic to be joining the team at Unruly, which is such a well-respected brand in the industry. I'm excited about the opportunity ahead in expanding our direct-to-publisher offering, especially in the premium CTV space, where ad spend is exploding.”

Publishers use Unruly’s self-service tools, global relationships with premium demand partners, user-friendly ad formats and dedicated support team to maximize their revenue across a range of different screens, including CTV, mobile and desktop. Unruly's innovative, multi-format tech, unique audience insights and creative solutions also enable brands and agencies to seamlessly engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments.

Unruly is one of the leading video ad platforms in the world. Publishers use Unruly’s self-service tools, global relationships with premium demand partners, user-friendly ad formats and dedicated support team to maximise their revenue across a range of different screens, including CTV, mobile and desktop.

A pioneer in bringing emotional intelligence to the ad ecosystem, Unruly's innovative, multi-format tech, unique audience insights and creative solutions also enable brands and agencies to seamlessly engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments.

Part of the Tremor International group (AIM: TRMR), Unruly is on a mission to transform digital advertising for the better. Our brand and agency-led council, the U7, meet regularly to shape the future of digital marketing and we are a founding member of the WFA’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media. Don’t just reach people, move people.