Kitchener, Waterloo, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) has selected D2L to provide an online privacy and proctoring tool, Integrity Advocate, a preferred partner of D2L.

BCIT is western Canada’s largest polytechnic institution, made up of five campuses in the Metro Vancouver region including a main campus in Burnaby, British Columbia. BCIT enrolls nearly 50,000 students each year and has over 190,000 alumni throughout Canada and around the world.

Integrity Advocate verifies learners’ identity, monitors training participation, and proctors online examinations across all devices and browsers without the need for high-speed internet. Integrity Advocate also easily integrates with Brightspace, D2L’s flagship learning management system, and works with Quizzes to allow for identity verification and the proctoring of assessments. BCIT has been using Brightspace since 2008, as well as Performance Plus, PD Dashboard and Bongo Premium.

“We have a great ongoing relationship with D2L, so it made sense to explore their solutions when rethinking our remote proctoring needs. This has never been more important as we continue to rely heavily on online education and testing due to COVID-19,” said Bryan Fair, Special Projects Office, Learning & Teaching Centre, BCIT.

“The D2L team is delivering a very easy-to-use and robust tool that provides our faculty with just the right proctoring support they require while using a platform – Brightspace – they’re already familiar with,” added Daniel Block, Supervisor, Educational Technology Services, Learning & Teaching Centre, BCIT.

According to BCIT, Brightspace and Integrity Advocate offered several advantages over competitor platforms including:

Ease of Use: BCIT found the student workflow easy to use and found the seamless integration of proctoring and identity verification into the Brightspace platform of great benefit.

Security and Privacy: The security and privacy features and their flexibility as real strengths.

A True Partnership: D2L's commitment to continuous improvement and working as a true partner stood out as a clear advantage to BCIT.

“We’re really pleased to be taking this next step in our long partnership with BCIT,” said Lee Poteck, Vice President Education at D2L. “We’re looking forward to developing and implementing digital solutions like Integrity Advocate that support their vision of empowering people, shaping BC, and inspiring global progress.”

About the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT)

For more than 55 years, the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) has been delivering flexible, relevant, and future-proof education that prepares learners to provide applied solutions to industry challenges – across BC and around the world. With five campuses and over 50,000 students enrolled each year, BCIT is one of BC’s largest post-secondary institutes. The BCIT curriculum is developed through close consultation with industry and delivered by instructors who have direct, hands-on experience in their fields. Students gain the technical skills, real-world experience, and problem-solving ability needed to embrace complexity and lead innovation in a rapidly changing workforce. Through its unique applied education model, BCIT is empowering people, shaping BC, and inspiring global progress.

