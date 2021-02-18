乔治亚州卡尔豪恩, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc.（NYSE：MHK）今天宣布2020年第四季度实现净利润2.48亿美元，摊薄每股收益（EPS）为3.49美元。调整后净收益为2.52亿美元，每股收益为3.54美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。2020年第四季度报告净销售额为26亿美元，增长9.0%，按固定汇率和天数计算增长5.5%。2019年第四季度净销售额为24亿美元，净收益2.65亿美元，每股收益3.68美元，其中包括一次性税收优惠。调整后净收益为1.62亿美元，每股收益2.25美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用，以及一次性税收优惠。



截至2020年12月31日的十二个月期间，净收益和每股收益分别为5.16亿美元和7.22美元。扣除重组、收购和其他费用后的净收益为6.31亿美元，每股收益为8.83美元。在2020年的十二个月期间，报告净销售额为96亿美元，同比下降4.2%，按固定汇率和固定天数计算下降3.9%。在截至2019年12月31日的十二个月期间，净销售额约为100亿美元，净收益为7.44亿美元，每股收益为10.30美元; 不包括重组、收购、其他费用和优惠，净收益和每股收益分别为7.25亿美元和10.04美元。

董事长兼首席执行官Jeffrey S.Lorberbaum在评价Mohawk Industries第四季度业绩时表示：“第四季度业绩超过了我们的预期，季度销售额达到了有史以来最高水平。我们各地市场的住宅用品购买量均有增长，其中层压板、LVT和乙烯基板材的表现优于其他地板产品类别。商用产品的表现仍然疲软，对于我们在这一领域参与程度较大的业务部门，这造成了销售和利润率方面的影响。我们的业绩因销量增加、重组举措和成本杠杆而有所改善，同时也受到运营和库存减少、缺勤增加和某些业务部门劳动力短缺的不利影响。我们还看到许多产品类别面临更大的通胀压力，我们正在通过提高价格以抵消影响。我们在整个企业内采用最佳实践，包括对潜在的病毒接触者进行检测和跟踪，从而减少新冠疫情在员工和客户中的传播。

“我们预计通过重组计划节省1亿至1.1亿美元，而到第四季度我们已实现节省约5,000万美元。我们继续根据不断变化的市场状况对部分项目进行评估。在完成了约1.6亿美元的资本投资后，我们这一时期的自由现金流约为2.5亿美元；全年来看，我们的自由现金流记录超过13亿美元。在第二季度偿还短期债务并为到期的长期债务提前拨备之后，我们的净债务杠杆处于历史最低水平。强大的财务状况为我们提供了寻求利用更多机会的灵活性，包括内部投资、收购和股票购买。自第三季度以来，作为我们股票回购计划的一部分，我们以1.30亿美元收购了大约100万股股票。

“本季度，我们Flooring Rest of the World（世界其他地区地板）业务的销售额报告增长20％，按固定货币和天数计算增长13％。该部门的经营收入增长超过60%，报告利润率为17.5%，剔除充足成本后为18.2%，这是由于销量增加、生产率提高以及材料成本方面的有利因素。大部分产品类别和地区的销售和利润率均表现强劲，我们大部分工厂的运营都已接近全部产能水平。我们许多产品类别的原材料成本出现上涨，我们正在采取价格调整措施来应对这一增长。作为该部门最大地材类别的层压板产品在我们大部分市场都实现了显著增长。销量增加驱动了更大的吸收能力，使我们的利润率随之提升，而生产率提高和产量的增加促进了我们的业绩增长。我们的LVT销售大幅增长，其中销量呈加速增长的硬质系列增幅最大。由于销量增加、生产成本降低以及SG&A吸收，我们的LVT产品利润率和盈利能力都有所提高。我们正在推出的新系列产品具有更佳的视觉效果，并采用了专有的水密接缝，可以更好地防止渗水损坏。随着我们的零售商重新开始营业和出口市场的好转，我们的乙烯基板材业务出现回升。我们的绿地俄罗斯乙烯基板材工厂的销量增加，其利润率已达到与我们其他业务部门相当的水平。本季度，我们的木材面板业务表现良好，销售量受到了产能和低库存的限制。我们正在提升三氯氰胺地板产品的产能和效率，以进一步提高利润率。在保温产品方面，销量表现良好，而利润率因供应限制造成的材料价格大幅上涨而受到影响。我们在澳大利亚和新西兰的销售表现强劲，销量增加和相对于较长供应链而言较低的材料成本使得利润率得到提升。通过更加积极的销售举措和在困难情况下提供更加稳定可靠的服务，我们提升了市场地位。

“本季度，我们的全球瓷产品部门报告销售额增长7％，按固定货币和天数计算增长6％。该部门报告经营利润率为8.7%，剔除重组成本后为9.5%。报告营业收入比上年增长50%，不计入重组费用则增长65%，主要原因是生产率的提高、销量增加和停产成本的降低（被不利的价格和产品组合部分抵消）。我们的美国业务实现了强劲的住宅产品销售增长，而由于企业推迟投资，商用产品销售仍面临挑战。由于房屋销售和改造活动的增加，我们服务中心的顾客流量有所改善。我们宣布了大部分产品系列的提价措施，以解决运输成本上涨带来的问题。本季度，由于销量的增加和工艺的持续改进，我们工厂在生产率和成本方面都有改进。我们预计在第一季度末完成计划中的工厂整合。我们石英产品的销售正在大幅增长，我们也在用更有特色的产品扩展产品组合。尽管遇到了通胀不利因素和产能限制，我们的巴西和墨西哥业务仍实现了创纪录的季度销售额并扩大了利润率。由于生产率提高，这两个市场的利润率都有提升，此外我们实施了提价措施以应对通胀的不断上升。我们今年将通过投资进一步升级巴西的制造设施。由于住宅销售更加强劲，我们的欧洲销售和盈利能力得到了改善，而商用产品销售下降对我们的产品组合和利润产生了负面影响。工厂增加营运之后，我们的服务提供也随之增加；但由于需求增长，库存量仍然很低。尽管受到通胀和货币方面的不利影响，我们的俄罗斯陶瓷业务仍取得了强劲业绩。所有渠道的销售额均大幅增长，其中新建住宅项目渠道位居首位。我们正在成功地扩大高端卫浴产品的生产，以增加在我们自营和特许经营商店中的产品供应。

“本季度，我们的北美地板部门报告销售额增长3％，按固定天数计算销售额持平。该部门报告经营利润率为8.6%，剔除重组成本后为9.5%。不计重组费用，营业收入增长超过25%，主要原因是生产率的提高、销量增加和材料成本的降低（被不利的价格和产品组合部分抵消）。该部门在住宅渠道方面实现了强劲增长，但被较低的商用产品销量（在先前各时期的较低基础上亦有改善）所抵消。随着产量的增加，我们提供服务的能力也有增长，但针对某些产品我们做了调货安排以满足高需求量。由于需求增加以及新冠疫情造成影响，我们的库存增长未达到预期。由于材料、劳动力和运输成本上涨，我们正在针对大部分产品中采取价格调整措施。我们已实施了大部分重组计划，由于未来报告期库存带来的部分开支节省，这对我们的业绩表现带来了积极影响。随着消费者更加重视舒适性和降噪功能，我们住宅地毯的需求量也在增长。我们的层压板业务在所有渠道都大幅增长，我们具有独特视觉效果和防水技术的这类产品已成为天然木材和LVT的理想替代品。我们的层压板工厂正在满负荷运转以满足高需求，一条提供更多产能的新生产线将于年底前投入使用。我们对一家工厂进行了改造，以生产抗刮擦、抗凹陷和抗磨损性能显著提升的防水木地板。我们的LVT和乙烯基板材销售大幅增加，我们将推出采用我们防水技术的住宅和商用LVT更新系列，以改善我们的产品组合和利润。我们欧洲业务部门的工程师正在我们美国LVT运营部门实施已得到验证的改进措施，以增加产量、降低材料成本并提高产品外观和性能。

“第四季度的销售和运营表现大大好于我们的预期。本季度我们在世界各地的工厂都保持着高水平运行，但没有实现我们预期的库存水平。我们的运营部门正在采取行动来优化生产量并达到我们所期望的服务能力。鉴于目前的趋势，我们住宅产品业务的势头应会保持强劲，而商用渠道应会从低谷逐步改善。成本的结构性改善和增强我们产品组合的创新产品将为我们带来裨益。全球大部分地区的新冠疫情限制都没有直接影响到我们产品的销售或安装。政府的持续补贴和低利率应会支持经济复苏、新住宅建设和住宅改造。我们的大部分产品类别都遭遇了通胀加剧，我们正在提高价格以应对这种情况。如果当前情况持续，扣除重组费用后，预计我们第一季度调整后每股收益水平将在2.69美元至2.79美元之间。

“我们在保护员工和客户安全的同时成功应对了去年销售出现的历史性下降以及随后的需求激增，这证明了我们组织的实力。我们保持策略和计划的灵活性以适应经济情况的变化。凭借销售和现金流的改善以及强劲的资产负债表，我们已做好充分准备，以利用未来机遇。

Mohawk Industries是全球领先的地材制造商，致力于创造可提升全球住宅和商业空间的优质产品。Mohawk的垂直整合生产和分销流程为地毯、块毯、地垫、瓷砖、复合地板、木地板、石材和PVC地材生产带来了竞争优势。依托业内领先的创新方式，我们的产品和技术令公司品牌在市场上脱颖而出，满足各种改造和新建工程的需求。我们拥有业内最受认可的部分品牌，包括：American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step和Unilin。过去十年里，Mohawk已从一家美国地毯生产商成功转型为全球最大的地材公司，业务遍及澳大利亚、巴西、加拿大、欧洲、印度、马来西亚、墨西哥、新西兰、俄罗斯、英国和美国等地。

前面几段陈述中的某些内容，特别是预测未来业绩、业务前景、增长、经营策略以及类似事项和包括“可能”、“应该”、“相信”、“预期”、“预测”、“估计”或类似表达词语的内容构成“前瞻性陈述”。针对以上陈述，Mohawk要求受到1995年《私人证券诉讼改革法案》中关于前瞻性陈述的安全港保护。前瞻性陈述建立于诸多涉及风险和不确定性的假设基础上，因此无法保证其准确性。以下重要因素的改变可能导致未来业绩发生变化：经济或行业状况、竞争、原材料价格、其他投入成本的上涨和下降、消费市场的膨胀和紧缩、能源成本和供应、资本支出的时间和水平、公司产品价格上涨的时间和实施、减值费用、收购整合、国际业务、推出新产品、运营合理化、税收和税收改革、产品和其他索赔、诉讼、与新冠疫情相关的风险及不确定性以及Mohawk提交给美国证券交易委员会的报告和公告中提及的其他风险。

(a) 2020年第二季度，公司修订了用于估算和向运营部门分配公司一般费用和管理费用的方法，以便更好地协调分配到公司各部门的企业资源的使用。最新的分配方法对公司的合并业务报表没有影响。这一变更已追溯适用，所有比较期间的部门营业收入都已相应更新，以反映这一变更。

