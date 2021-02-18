喬治亞洲卡爾霍恩, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) 今天宣佈 2020 年第四季度的淨利潤為 2.48 億美元，攤薄後每股盈利 (EPS) 為 3.49 美元。調整後淨盈利為 2.52 億美元，每股盈利為 3.54 美元，不包括調整、收購及其他費用。2019 年第四季度的淨銷售額為 26 億美元，按報告季度上升 9.0 %，而按固定貨幣和天數計算為 5.5%。2019 年第四季度的淨銷售額為 24 億美元，淨收益為 2.65 億美元，每股盈利為 3.68 美元，其中包括一次性稅務收益。調整後的淨收益為 1.62 億美元，每股盈利為 2.25 美元，不包括調整、收購和其他費用，其中包括一次性稅務收益。



在截至 2020 年 12 月 31 日的十二個月中，淨收益及每股收益分別為 5.16 億美元及 7.22 美元。調整後淨收益為 6.31 億美元，每股收益為 8.83 美元，不包括調整、收購及其他費用。在 2020 年的十二個月期間，淨銷售額為 96 億美元，比上年同期減少 4.2%，按固定貨幣及天數計算為 3.9%。在截至 2019 年 12 月 31 日的十二個月期間，淨銷售額為 100 億美元，淨收益為 7.44 億美元，每股盈利為 10.30 美元；不包括調整、收購、其他費用和利益的淨收益和每股盈利分別為 7.25 億美元和 10.04 美元。

主席兼行政總裁 Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum 在評論 Mohawk Industries 的第四季度業績時表示：「隨著我們發佈公司有史以來最高的季度銷售額，我們的第四季度業績超出了預期。我們所有市場的住宅採購均有所增加，其中層壓板、 LVT 和乙烯基板材的表現都優於其他地板類別。商業活動仍然疲軟，影響了我們有大量參與的業務中的銷售和利潤率。隨著產量增加、重組計劃和成本的槓桿改善，我們的業績有所改善，但同時受到營運和庫存減少、缺席率上升和某些營運勞動力短缺的不利影響。在很多產品類別中，我們也看到了更大的通貨膨脹壓力，而我們正在提高價格以期恢復。我們現正透過在整個業務中採納最佳實務，包括透過潛在聯絡人測試和追蹤員工，以降低冠狀病毒病在員工和客戶之間傳播。

「在第四季度，我們已從重組計劃預期的 1 億 至 1.1 億美元節省中實現約 5,000 萬美元。我們將根據不斷變化的市場狀況繼續評估一些項目。我們在此期間的自由現金流在資本投資約 1.6 億美元後約為 2.5 億美元，而在這一年，我們的自由現金流已錄得超過 13 億美元。在第二季度償還我們的短期債務，並為我們的長期到期預付資金之後，我們的淨債務槓桿處於歷史低點。我們強大的財務狀況為我們提供靈活性，得以尋求更多機會，包括內部投資、收購和股票購買。自第三季度以來，我們已以 1.3 億美元的價格收購約 100 萬股股票，作為股票重新購買計劃的一部分。

「根據報告，本季度我們的世界地板行業的銷售額增加了 20%，以及按固定貨幣和天數計算增長為 13%。根據報告，該行業的營業收入增長了 60% 以上，報告的利潤率為 17.5% 和 18.2%，其中不包括由於產量和生產力提高，以及有利的材料成本而產生的重組成本。在大多數類別和地域中，銷售和利潤率都非常強勁，而我們大多數工廠的產能都接近滿負荷運轉。我們許多產品類別中的原材料成本都開始上漲，而我們正在採取定價行動以回應此情況。層壓板是行業內的最大型地板類別，在我們的大多數市場中均取得顯著增長。隨著銷量增加驅動更多吸收，利潤率亦同時上升，而更高的生產力也推高了業績。在硬性產品系列加速增長的帶動下，LVT 銷售大幅增長。由於產量增加、生產成本降低及 SG&A 吸收，我們的 LVT 利潤率和盈利能力都有所改善。我們即將推出新系列，具有增強的視覺效果和獨家防密接頭，以加強防止水力損壞。隨著我們的零售商重新開設商店及出口市場回升，我們的乙烯基板材業務有所反彈。我們新啟動的俄羅斯未加工乙烯基板材工廠產量已增長至與其他業務一致的利潤率水平。在期內，我們的木材面板業務表現良好，銷售受到公司產能和低庫存的限制。我們現正擴大三聚氰胺產品的生產能力並提高效率，以進一步提高利潤率。在絕緣材料銷量良好，由於供應量限制，其利潤率受到重大材料通貨膨脹的影響。我們在澳洲和新西蘭的銷售強勁，由於其供應鏈更長，因此利潤率隨著銷量增加和材料成本降低而有所提高。透過更積極的銷售計劃及在困難的情況下提供更一致的服務，我們得以改善市場地位。

「在該季度，我們全球陶瓷行業銷售額按報告增長了 7%，按固定貨幣和天數計算増長 6%。該行業的經營利潤率為報告的 8.7%，不計重組成本為 9.5%。與去年同期相比，營運收入上升了超過 50%，不計重組費用，營運收入增長了 65%，主要是由於生產力、產量增加及封閉成本降低，但價格及產品組合受到不利影響而部分抵消。我們的美國業務實現了強勁的住宅銷售增長，而基於業務推遲投資，商業銷售仍然面臨挑戰。由於家居銷售和改造活動提高，我們的服務中心正在改善客戶流量。我們已經宣佈大多數產品的價格上漲，以抵銷更高的運輸成本。由於產量增加和持續改善流程，我們的工廠生產力和成本在此期間有所改善。我們預計在第一季度結束前完成計劃中的工廠合併。石英產品的銷售一直顯著增長，而我們正在增加與更高風格產品的組合。即使在通貨膨脹不利因素和產能限制的情況下，我們在巴西和墨西哥的業務仍達成紀錄性的季度銷售額，而且擴大了利潤率。在這兩個市場中，由於生產力提高，因此利潤率有所改善，而我們亦已實施價格上調，以彌補不斷上漲的通貨膨脹。我們今年將投資於進一步改善巴西的製造資產。我們的歐洲銷售和盈利能力有所提高，其中住宅銷售更強、商業銷售下降，從而對我們的產品組合和利潤率產生負面影響。隨著工廠以更高速度營運，我們的服務水平有所改善；但由於需求增加，庫存仍然較低。即使在通貨膨脹和貨幣漲勢的情況下，我們的俄羅斯陶瓷業務也取得強勁的業績。所有渠道的銷售都顯著增長，並由新住宅建設帶動。我們正在成功擴大優質衛浴產品的生產，以擴大我們在自有和特許商店中的產品供應。

根據報告，本季度期間北美地板行業銷售額增加了 3%，按固定天數保持穩定。該行業的經營利潤率為報告的 8.6%，不計重組成本為 9.5%。與去年同期相比，營運收入上升了超過 25%，不計重組費用，主要是由於生產力、產量增加及物料成本降低，但價格及產品組合受到不利影響而部分抵消。該行業在住宅渠道的增長強勁，抵銷了較低的廣告業務，而商業廣告業務從前期的低基數有所改善。隨著產量增加，我們的服務水平也有所改善，但需求高的貨品需要分配部分產品的出貨量。由於需求增加和我們的工廠因疫情受阻，我們的庫存並沒有如預期般增長。由於材料、勞動力和運輸成本上漲，我們已對大多數產品採取定價行動。我們已執行了重組計劃的很大部分，此舉將使公司業績受惠，因為未來將有一些儲蓄為我們的業績帶來效益。隨著消費者認為舒適度和減少噪音越來越重要，住宅地毯的需求因此增加。隨著我們獨特的視覺效果和防水技術已成為天然木材和 LVT 的理想替代品，我們的層壓板業務在所有渠道中均大幅增長。我們的層壓板工廠已滿負荷運轉，可以滿足特殊需求，而到今年年底，一條新生產線應可投入營運，提供額外的產能。我們已將一家工廠改用於製造防水實木地板，該地板可顯著改善刮痕、凹痕，而且耐磨。我們的 LVT 和乙烯基板材的銷售大幅增長，而我們正在推出具有防水技術的最新住宅和商業 LVT 系列，以改善我們的產品組合和利潤率。我們歐洲業務的工程師正在我們的美國 LVT 業務著手工作，以實現對增加產量、減少材料成本和提高產品視覺效果和性能的改良。

「我們的第四季度銷售和營運表現比我們預期的還強勁得多。在此期間，我們在全球各地經營工廠，但尚未達到預期的庫存量。我們的營運採取行動以優化吞吐量並達到期望的服務水平。鑑於現在的趨勢，我們的住宅業務走勢應該可以保持強勁，而商業渠道應從谷底逐步改善。我們將從成本結構上的改善和創新的新產品中受益，以改善我們的產品組合。全球大部分的疫情限制並未直接影響我們產品的銷售或安裝。持續的政府補貼和低利率應支持經濟復甦、新住宅建設和住宅改造。我們看到大多數產品類別的通貨膨脹率都陸續上升，並相應提高價格。假設當前情況持續，我們預計第一季度調整後的每股盈利為 2.69 美元至 2.79 美元，不包括重組費用。

「我們公司在保護員工和客戶的同時，也體現了我們對去年歷史性銷售下滑及隨後需求激增的能力。我們的策略和倡議仍然對適應經濟變化保持靈活。隨著銷售和現金流有所改善，以及強大的資產負債表，我們已準備善用未來的機會。

關於 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries 是全球領先的地板製造商，致力於創造產品來提升全球住宅及商業空間。Mohawk 垂直整合的製造及分銷流程在地毯、小毛毯、瓷磚、層壓板、木材、石材及乙烯基地板的生產方面擁有競爭優勢。我們行業領先的創新產品及技術使我們的品牌在市場上脫穎而出，並滿足所有改造及新建工程要求。我們是在行內最受認可的品牌，並包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step 及 Unilin。在過去的十年中，Mohawk 已經將其業務從一家美國地毯製造商轉變為世界上最大的地板公司，在澳洲、巴西、加拿大、歐洲、印度、馬來西亞、墨西哥、紐西蘭、俄羅斯、英國及美國開展業務。

前面幾段中的某些陳述，特別是預測未來業績、業務前景、增長及經營策略以及類似事項以及包括「可能」、「應該」、「相信」、「預料」、「預期」及「估計」或類似可構成「前瞻性陳述」的字眼。對於這些陳述，Mohawk 受 1995 年《美國私人證券訴訟改革法案》中包含的前瞻性陳述的保護。無法保證前瞻性陳述是準確的，因其基於許多假設、涉及風險及不確定性。以下的重要因素可導致未來結果有所不同：經濟或業界狀況的變化；競爭；原材料價格及其他投入成本的通貨膨脹及通貨緊縮；消費市場的通脹及通縮；能源成本及供應；資本支出的時間及水平；公司產品提價的時間及實施；減值費用；收購整合；國際營運；新產品推出；業務合理化；稅收及稅收改革、產品及其他債權；訴訟；與新型冠狀病毒大流行相關的風險及不確定性；以及 Mohawk 的證券交易委員會報告及公告中所提及的其他風險。

電話會議時間為美國東部時間 2020 年 2 月 21 日（星期五）上午 11 時

電話號碼為 1-800-603-9255（美國／加拿大）及 1-706-634-2294 （國際／本地）。會議驗證碼：7346226。直至 2020 年 3 月 21 日都可以經致電 1-855-859-2056（美國／本地）及 1-404-537-3406（國際／本地）並輸入會議驗證碼：7346226 收聽重播。

聯絡人：財務總監 Frank Boykin；電話：(706) 624-2695

(a) 在 2020 年第二季度，公司修訂了其用於估計和分配企業一般和行政費用的方法，以改善調整分配至公司部門的公司資源使用。更新的分配方法對公司合併的營運報表並沒有任何影響。這種變化會以追溯方式套用，而在所有比較期間的行業營運收入都已更新，以反映相關變化。

[1] In September 2019, the US commerce department imposed a 104% countervailing duty on top of the 25% general tariffs on all ceramic produced in China. As a consequence, ceramic purchases from China would dramatically decline and Mohawk took a $60 million write off to our investment in a Chinese manufacturer and distributor.

[2] In 2019, the Company implemented select operational, administrative and financial restructurings that centralized certain business processes and intangible assets in various European jurisdictions into a new entity. The restructurings resulted in a current tax liability of $136 million, calculated by measuring the fair value of intangible assets transferred. The Company offset the tax liability with the utilization of $136 million of deferred tax assets from accumulated net operating loss carry forwards. The restructurings also resulted in the Company recording a $136 million deferred tax asset, and a corresponding deferred tax benefit, related to the tax basis of the intangible assets transferred.

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt Less Short-Term Investments

(Amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2020

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 377,255

Long-term debt, less current portion 2,356,887

Total debt 2,734,142

Less: Cash and cash equivalents 768,625

Net Debt 1,965,517

Less: Short-term investments 571,741

Net debt less short-term investments $ 1,393,776

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands) Trailing Twelve

Three Months Ended Months Ended

March 28, 2020 June 27, 2020 September 26, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020

Operating income (loss) $ 151,483 (60,958 ) 262,744 282,733 636,002

Other (expense) income (5,679 ) (1,037 ) 726 6,742 752

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 49 331 (336 ) (176 ) (132 )

Depreciation and amortization (1) 145,516 154,094 151,342 156,555 607,507

EBITDA 291,369 92,430 414,476 445,854 1,244,129

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 10,376 91,963 27,116 15,960 145,415

Release of indemnification asset (35 ) (23 ) (191 ) (13 ) (262 )

Adjusted EBITDA $ 301,710 184,370 441,401 461,801 1,389,282

Net Debt less short-term investments to Adjusted EBITDA 1.0

(1) Includes $1,589 of accelerated depreciation in Q1 2020 with $8,395 in Q2 2020, $5,243 in Q3 2020 and $6,435 in Q4 2020.

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days



(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Net sales $ 2,641,764 2,424,512 9,552,197 9,970,672

Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days (65,438 ) - (30,192 ) -

Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate (17,445 ) - 58,799 -

Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days $ 2,558,881 2,424,512 9,580,804 9,970,672

Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days



(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Global Ceramic December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Net sales $ 919,668 858,337

Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days (25,205 ) -

Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate 17,465 -

Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days $ 911,928 858,337

Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days



(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Flooring NA December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Net sales $ 963,365 936,387

Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days (29,193 ) -

Segment net sales on constant shipping days $ 934,172 936,387

Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days



(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Flooring ROW December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Net sales $ 758,731 629,788

Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days (11,041 ) -

Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate (34,911 ) -

Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days $ 712,779 629,788

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Gross Profit $ 738,084 622,807

Adjustments to gross profit:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 22,789 45,372

Adjusted gross profit $ 760,873 668,179

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 455,351 467,993

Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 394 (4,651 )

Release of indemnification asset - (2 )

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 455,745 463,340

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Operating income $ 282,733 154,814

Adjustments to operating income:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 22,395 49,802

Release of indemnification asset - 2

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up - 222

Adjusted operating income $ 305,128 204,840

Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income



(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Global Ceramic December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Operating income $ 79,565 52,068

Adjustments to segment operating income:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8,164 1,204

Adjusted segment operating income $ 87,729 53,272

Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income



(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Flooring NA December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Operating income $ 82,407 29,556

Adjustments to segment operating income:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8,651 42,149

Adjusted segment operating income $ 91,058 71,705

Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income



(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Flooring ROW December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Operating income $ 132,505 81,595

Adjustments to segment operating income:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 5,496 6,235

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up - 222

Adjusted segment operating income $ 138,001 88,052

Reconciliation of Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes



(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Earnings before income taxes $ 273,578 153,374

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (176 ) (6 )

Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 22,395 49,802

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up - 222

Impairment of net investment in a manufacturer and distributor of Ceramic tile in China - (5,226 )

Release of indemnification asset (13 ) 603

Deferred loan cost write off - 601

Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes $ 295,784 199,370

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Income tax expense $ 25,180 (111,299 )

European tax restructuring - 136,194

Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position (13 ) 603

Income tax effect of adjusting items 18,609 12,183

Adjusted income tax expense $ 43,776 37,681

Adjusted income tax rate 14.8 % 18.9 %

The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions.