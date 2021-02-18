OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLS Technology Corporation today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract with The Ottawa Hospital to provide and implement Citrix Network, Application and Security Infrastructure and Workspace solutions .



This development will help The Ottawa Hospital strengthen their support and patient care capabilities across more than 19 locations and 20,000 users.

“DLS is proud to work with The Ottawa Hospital and contribute to such an important and vital part of our community,” says Eric She, President of DLS Technology Corporation.

Currently, DLS Technology and The Ottawa Hospital are also working together under a multi-year professional services agreement competitively tendered and awarded to DLS in 2018.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide – alongside our partners at Citrix – the tools and resources that The Ottawa Hospital require to continue delivering first-rate health care to their patients and regional partners in a secure digital ecosystem,” said She.

This new environment being created for The Ottawa Hospital will support their expanding infrastructure and user base within a hybrid cloud environment, enabling them to continue using on-premises servers in addition to their cloud infrastructure, and will provide advanced network security capabilities that will keep patient data safe and secure.

“Scalable, accessible, secure network infrastructure is top of mind for many healthcare organizations,” says Patrick Nadeau, Director of Sales and Marketing. “With this new investment and implementation, The Ottawa Hospital will continue to manage their entire digital environment with ease thanks to the power of Citrix Workspace and Network Infrastructure solutions.”

This supply arrangement between DLS Technology Corporation and The Ottawa Hospital is estimated at approximately $3M CAD over a three-year period with options to extend.

The Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC) is one of the industry's leading network technologies, leveraged by the world’s biggest enterprises and public entities, allowing these organizations to manage application delivery, bandwidth and load balancing, business continuity, single sign-on capabilities as well as a host of other features such as advanced analytics and preventive management, but most importantly, security and scalability.

Citrix Workspace allows IT administrators to deploy any application to their workforce and to control all their organization’s desktops and data from a single centralized location, helping to facilitate a secure digital work environment that can be hosted on-premise or in the cloud.

For more information on DLS’ work with The Ottawa Hospital, visit our website at www.dlstech.com to stay updated on the latest developments.

About DLS Technology Corporation

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, DLS Technology Corporation offers comprehensive technology solutions and services to national clients within the government, healthcare, defence and finance sectors.

Named one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies for three consecutive years, DLS takes a hardware and software-agnostic approach when developing its clients' unique solutions, focusing on delivering comprehensive products that surpass expectations across all vertical with specialization in:

• Cybersecurity and Multifactor Authentication

• Advanced Search and Predictive Analytics

• Cloud Computing

• Endpoint Security

• Infrastructure and System Integration

• Identity Management and Authentications (MFA)

• Modern Workspace Transformation

• Secure Remote Access (SRA)

• Virtualization

To find out more about DLS or vKey, please contact us at info@dlstech.com or info@vkey.ca .