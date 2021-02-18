Skeljungur hf. Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 4, 2021 at 16:00 pm at Icelandair Hotel Reykjavík Natura, in meeting rooms no. 2 and 3., Nauthólsvegur 52, 102 Reykjavík.



Enclosed is the final agenda and final proposals for the AGM 2021. No substantial changes have been made to the proposals nor the agenda of the AGM since the meeting was convened, expect minor changes to the wording. Deadline for shareholders to request item to be put on the agenda and to submit a proposal, such claim must be received before 16:00 on February 22.



Information on key dates and deadlines as well as documents for the AGM can be found on the company´s website:https://en.skeljungur.is/shareholder-meeting-2021

Note that the arrangement of the meeting may need to be changed with reference to the Covid-19 restrictions in effect on the day of the meeting, e.g. by meeting electronically, taking into account all the rules of the Companies Act regarding shareholders’ meetings. Any changes to such effect will be announced in the stock exchange no later than three days prior to the meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance to the AGM in light of Covid-19 restrictions by sending their name and id.no. and if appropriate a filled out mandate to investors@skeljungur.is.

Shareholders can also register for the meeting at the meeting location, from 15:00, on the meeting date.

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/

Attachments