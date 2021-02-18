Portland, OR, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dosing pumps market was pegged at $5.90 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $8.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in demand for dosing pumps in the water and wastewater treatment industry and surge in adoption of smart dosing pumps drive the growth of the global dosing pumps market. On the other hand, high cost of dosing pumps curtails the market growth to some extent. However, growing trend of batch manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Sample PDF (213 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/948

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to a sharp decline in demand for dosing pumps, as several industrialization activities were either detained or pulled up, thereby impacting the global dosing pumps market to a significant extent.

However, several government bodies are now announcing relaxations on the existing restrictions, and the market is expected to retrieve its position soon.

The global dosing pumps market is analyzed across pump type, application, and region. Based on type, the diaphragm pumps segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate by 2026. Simultaneously, the piston pumps segment would garner the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Dosing Pumps Market Request Here

Based on application, the water & wastewater treatment segment contributed to one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2026. The chemical processes segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific generated the major share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, the market across Europe would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026. The other two provinces covered in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global dosing pumps market report include Nlue-White Industries, EMEC s.r.l., Grundfos Holding A/S., Idex Corporation, Netzsch Pumpen System GmbH, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Prominent GmbH, Seko SpA, SPX Flow, Inc., and W.E.S. Ltd. Other players in this market include Verder International, Inc., Vanton Pump & Equipment Corp., AFX Holdings, Magnatex Pumps, Inc., Walchem Corp., Sera GmbH, Cetoni GmbH, Iwaki Europe GmbH, Grosvenor Pumps, Gemmecotti srl, and others. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/948

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Volute Pump Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

PV Water Pumps Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

High-Pressure Pumps Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Subsea Pumps Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Submersible Pumps Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Oil and Gas Instrumentation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn