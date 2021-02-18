Orlando, Florida, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that Shake has added support for Clubhouse, the social audio app. Shake is IZEA’s first platform to offer Clubhouse sponsorships and influential individuals and club users are invited to begin submitting Shake listings for sponsored Clubhouse conversations. Shake will allow influential Clubhouse users to sell sponsorships for their rooms and incorporate brand mentions in a given conversation.



Clubhouse is a rapidly growing social audio app that is currently invitation only and limited to iOS users. It enables people to gather in real-time audio chatrooms to discuss different topics in a largely unfettered format. According to Apptopia, it has been downloaded nearly four million times in the last month alone. Users of the app include various public figures such as Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey, John Mayer, and Mark Zuckerberg.

“Social Audio is the fastest growing communication trend as users are finding that video meetings are too taxing, and text messaging lacks emotion and context,” states Jeremiah Owyang, Industry Analyst & Founder Partner at Kaleido Insights . “Audio is the “Goldilocks” medium for today’s changing world. The rapid adoption will continue forward in coming years.”

Shake is a new online marketplace that allows creators to offer their services, delivered digitally, for a self-determined price. It is a curated marketplace with an emphasis on fair pay for creators, transparent upfront pricing for buyers, and low marketplace fees. Listings on Shake are curated with the ability to offer premium high-dollar sponsorships. In January, Shake completed its first $40,000 TikTok sponsorship transacted via credit card through the platform. Social media Influencers, photographers, writers, videographers, and now social audio club hosts can use IZEA Shake to collaborate and transact with marketers and individual buyers.

“At IZEA we have had a long history of trailblazing new paths in influencer marketing,” said IZEA Founder and CEO Ted Murphy. “In 2006 we created the first influencer marketing platform. IZEA later created the first platform for sponsored tweets, the first for sponsored Instagram Reels, and now the first for Clubhouse sponsored conversations. We believe that the future is bright for social audio and that marketers of all sizes will be looking to explore influencer marketing opportunities in the new format. Clubhouse has created a movement and is being followed by the larger social platforms, spawning a new type of social influencer that will be looking for sponsorships.”

Clubhouse Influencers who would like to join Shake can visit https://shake.izea.com .

