Potential NASDAQ Capital Market Listing Expected to Promote Brand Credibility, Liquidity and Capital Markets Visibility

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that it has filed its initial listing application with NASDAQ as part of the Company’s near-term effort to uplist to the NASDAQ Capital Market.

“I am pleased to announce that MamaMancini’s has submitted its initial listing application to uplist to the widely respected NASDAQ Capital Market” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings. “If accepted, we believe that the uplisting would further expand the credibility of our brand in the industry, while concurrently increasing liquidity and opening up our stock to a far wider array of potential investors who cannot invest in OTC companies.

“This milestone has been years in the making and while our application alone doesn’t guarantee a future NASDAQ listing, this is an important first step in those efforts. I look forward to working closely with the NASDAQ initial listings team to make this incredibly exciting milestone possible,” concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.